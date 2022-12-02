ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Jude patient art unveiled at convention center

By Alicia Davidson
 4 days ago

St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend kicked off Thursday, Dec. 1, with the unveiling of a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient art display at the Renasant Convention Center.

Richard C. Shadyac Jr. said art therapy is a major part of the healing process for patients at St. Jude and can provide insight into patients’ experiences for visitors participating in this weekend’s marathon and beyond.

“As the world comes to Memphis, we thought that we wanted to share that idea that patient art is so important on their journey,” said Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization. “This will bring home the St. Jude mission and cause visitors to reflect on the journeys that a lot of families go through once they receive that devastating diagnosis that their child has cancer.”

The patient art display completely covers two walls on the Renasant Convention Center’s second floor. About 100 team T-shirt designs, created for and worn in honor of St. Jude patients and others lost to illness, will also be on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuGX7_0jUMy2Rp00

“As the world comes to Memphis, we thought that we wanted to share that idea that patient art is so important on their journey,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC during a press conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“The walls of St. Jude are lined with patient artwork and they oftentimes tell the story of a child’s journey during the course of having cancer,” Shadyac said. “Sometimes they tell a journey filled with happiness, sometimes sadness. But they are all thought provoking and deep.”

President and CEO of Memphis Tourism Kevin Kane said the patient artwork allows visitors to understand the spirit of Memphis and also the resilience of St. Jude patients.

“To have patient artwork exhibit on display for the hundreds of thousands of people that will come through this convention center on an annual basis, they will see a little glimpse of Memphis through the eyes of children and art,” Kane said. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the best of Memphis and we can’t think of anything better in Memphis than the children of St. Jude.”

St. Jude hopes to install the convention center art exhibit permanently. The T-shirt installation has been on display every year since 2018.

St. Jude patient and cancer survivor Alana, age 11, contributed to one of the pieces of artwork on display. It depicts a spaceship with Earth in the background; Alana drew the portion depicting planet Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lpOU_0jUMy2Rp00

St. Jude patient Alana stands in front of the work she created on display at the 2022 Health & Fitness Expo as part of the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend. (Courtesy/ALSAC St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

“Art gave me another way to express myself and I’ve always loved to draw and color,” Alana said. “Last year I got a chance to meet astronauts, and I do artwork about space. We actually got to video call them when they were in space.

“I just want to thank the people at St. Jude because without them, I wouldn’t be here.”

