Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s Raw. There will be two triple threat matches – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss. The winners of those matches will meet in a singles match next week on Raw for a...
Who Will Win the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring? & Monday Morning Q&A

Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 12/2/22

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 902,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,166,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. SmackDown pulled in a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.54 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/2/22

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 361,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.08 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #60 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time

Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again

Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Watch: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee, nearly two years after the former AEW TNT Champion’s death. Lee, formerly Luke Harper in WWE, died in December 2020 of what was diagnosed as Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. At a WWE live event in Lee’s hometown of Rochester,...
Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos

If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
Jake Roberts Is Interested In Doing AEW Commentary, More

During the latest edition of his “Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on his desire to do commentary for AEW. He said,. “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from December 5, 2022

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Katana Chance defeated Tamina. Trick Williams defeated Cedric Alexander. Tell...
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming Her First Movie In Boston

Sasha Banks has wrapped up filming her first movie in The Boss’ hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Last month, it was reported that Banks was filming a movie, but her role in the project remains unclear. On Twitter, Banks announced that she has finished filming but there is no word...
Ian Riccaboni Believes ROH Honor Club May Be Relaunching Soon

During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni revealed that he believes Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. Back in July, the Honor Club platform was put on hold while the company works on a revamp. You can check...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 5, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5, 2022!. The Bloodline walked out to start the show. We saw a backstage promo by The Bloodline where they said they don’t care who is in their way. Matt Riddle rode past them on a scooter. Solo Sikoa attacked Elias from behind before the rest of The Bloodline jumped in to take him out.
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/5/22)

WWE NXT (12/6/22) WWE Main Event (11/24/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE

A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
Full Details On How To Buy ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report

A press release giving the full details on how to buy ROH Final Battle was issued today. The show will be available on Bleacher Report this Saturday at 4:00 PM for $39.99. You can check out the official announcement below:. Ring of Honor “Final Battle” Pay-Per-View to Stream on Bleacher...
Claudio Castagnoli Suggests Group Meeting In Wake Of Recent William Regal Rumors

Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by the Dallas Morning News to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Castagnoli discussed William Regal’s status with the Blackpool Combat Club in wake of the rumors about his AEW departure, what he’s learned from Regal, and more. You...

