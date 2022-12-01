ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
ksl.com

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
utahstories.com

A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.

Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
KSLTV

Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
Gephardt Daily

Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
kjzz.com

Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...

