kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
ksl.com
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
2 killed in West Valley City box truck crash
Two people were killed in a car crash involving a box truck in West Valley City Saturday night.
utahstories.com
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
Gephardt Daily
Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
kjzz.com
Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
One hospitalized following bear spray incident at Ogden mall
Several people were treated by medical personnel and one taken to the hospital after an incident involving pepper spray at an Ogden mall on Friday.
Gas leak causes 20+ homes to be evacuated in Payson
Over a dozen homes were evacuated Saturday due to a gas leak, according to the Payson Police Department.
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
