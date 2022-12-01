Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Oath of Office, Appointments, Sale of Sudan Temple, Petition of Citizens, Among Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting Agenda
The meeting will be held on Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. A. Approval of November 21, 2022, Regular Session Minutes. B. Sudan Temple Agreement- Jack Veit and Arey Grady. Craven County has participated...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Meeting Preview: Commissioners to discuss new task force tackling housing shortage
The lack of housing that is affordable for prospective residents is not exclusive to Washington, but rather, it reaches the parameters of Beaufort County. It is an issue that is discussed time and time again. On Monday night (Dec. 5), Beaufort County Commissioners will decide whether to take action on solving the housing shortage.
coastalreview.org
Division of Marine Fisheries celebrates 200 years
The Division of Marine Fisheries has a schedule of events lined up to celebrate its 200th anniversary. The North Carolina General Assembly passed Dec. 30, 1822, the law, An Act to Prevent the Destruction of Oysters, and for Other Purposes, that restricted oyster harvest gear and prohibited the export of North Carolina oysters to other states.
WITN
Onslow County Board of Commissioners chairman resigns
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The chairman of an Eastern Carolina board of commissioners has resigned. In a statement Friday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners announced Chairman Jack Bright has resigned effective December 2. The statement says Bright is leaving the position due to family commitments and current health conditions.
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
WITN
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project
MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
New Bern looks back at devastating fire 100 years later, several events planned
A large partnership of local organizations have joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help people learn and remember.
neusenews.com
Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton
Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
WITN
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families. As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
WECT
‘We get calls everyday’: As human trafficking cases remain high; A Safe Place announces move to expand residential program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One local non-profit, A Safe Place, is looking to expand its program to help survivors free themselves of the trauma that being trafficked can bring. “We get calls every single day, they come from all across the country,” said Director of Charitable Giving Kathleen Peters at A Safe Place.
carolinaconnection.org
To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh
Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 1 – 4, 2022
Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of The Great Fire of 1922, today thru Dec. 4 at various locations throughout New Bern. Join New Bern Fire-Rescue for open house, drop off a toy and a visit by Santa from 3 – 6 p.m., 1401 Neuse Blvd. New Bern High School...
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
publicradioeast.org
Onslow, Pitt, other counties showing a high level of economic distress
The North Carolina Department of Commerce is out with economic distress rankings for all 100 counties. The agency places counties into three tiers. Those tiers account for unemployment, household income, population growth, and property tax base. Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Surry, and Transylvania counties moved to higher levels of distress. Those...
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
Comments / 0