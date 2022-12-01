ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

xpn.org

Fitter, Happier: Watch Radiohead play the Electric Factory on the OK Computer tour in August of 1997

*This article was originally published on August 24, 2019. Around the beginning of this century, Radiohead lost interest in being a rock band. And can we blame them, honestly? Any doc you’ll watch on the “alternative” era — from the band’s own Meeting People Is Easy, released in 1998, back to 1992’s The Year Punk Broke, documenting Sonic Youth’s run on the European festival circuit — demonstrates how for all its perceived authenticity, this generation of artists was never completely unspoiled by the gross clutches of corporate commercialism. Even if they kept it at a distance, global capitalism was never far, and it must have been exhausting and emotionally sapping: everybody around you is trying to use you to make a name or a buck, and your choices are either ride the wave and then check out, or play the long game flip it to your advantage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Watch Hole bring Celebrity Skin to the Electric Factory in May of 1999

*This article was originally published on September 8, 2019. Twenty years ago, grunge was long gone, hip-hop and corporate rock ruled the radio, and Alternative-era stars Hole realized that the only way through was to evolve. On September 8th, 1998, they released their excellent third LP, Celebrity Skin, an album of sunny Southern California pop that flew in the face of the overwhelmingly white male rock critic world who still wanted to pigeonhole Courtney Love and her bandmates in the “angry feminist” box.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Madi Diaz is one of Nashville’s best kept secrets

Madi Diaz has been one of Nashville’s best kept secrets as an in-demand songwriter who’s worked with Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Kesha. She started work on her latest album, History of a Feeling, in 2017, penning more than 100 demos in the process. This March, she released Same History, New Feelings, an EP reimagining several of the songs from the album.
NASHVILLE, TN

