WCNC
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 35K residents of Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County, according to WRAL. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
WXII 12
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
WCNC
Moore County authorities investigate vandalism that left thousands without power
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A state of emergency is in effect for Moore County after tens of thousands of customers were left without power in what officials believe stemmed from a targeted attack. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph...
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
Northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road closed due to crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road in Greensboro have been temporarily closed due to a crash. Greensboro police said all traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel. A spokesperson with the...
1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WMAZ
Yes, honey can save a child's life after button battery ingestion
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toys are a young child's best friend, but the batteries that go in them can be a parent's worst enemy. The National Capital Poison Control Center reports more than 3,500 people swallow button batteries every year in the U.S. -- a 78 percent increase since data collection began in 1985. The majority of cases involve children younger than six, and data shows the incidents tend to spike soon after the holidays.
horseandrider.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
WXII 12
‘The Wrong Number' bar bought from telemarketer settlements opens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bar bought from a telemarketer settlement is now open in downtown Winston-Salem. The bar, called "The Wrong Number," opened last month on Fourth Street. It took over the former Bull’s Tavern. The bar’s owner, Omar Khouri, said there have been at least 20-30 instances...
1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
'He simply made his choice': Son of suspect accused of shooting first responders reacts to deadly incident
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Three first responders are recovering after they were shot while responding to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, investigators said. Rowan County officials responded to a 911 call for a house fire with a person inside on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a mobile home up in flames and were told a person was at the back of the home.
Mount Airy News
Do you know the Mountain Man?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in...
Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.
