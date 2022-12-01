GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toys are a young child's best friend, but the batteries that go in them can be a parent's worst enemy. The National Capital Poison Control Center reports more than 3,500 people swallow button batteries every year in the U.S. -- a 78 percent increase since data collection began in 1985. The majority of cases involve children younger than six, and data shows the incidents tend to spike soon after the holidays.

