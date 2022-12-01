ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday briefing: Can curbing Russian oil profits help end the war on Ukraine?

Good morning. From today, an EU and G7 price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian oil will put unprecedented new limits on Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war machine. Meanwhile, a ban on importing any Urals oil within the EU will further limit the market for Russian crude. This might sound technical and obscure. But taken together, the two measures are arguably the biggest intervention by buyers in global oil markets in modern history.
Asian shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.8% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%....
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil

DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday’s game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.

