Monday briefing: Can curbing Russian oil profits help end the war on Ukraine?
Good morning. From today, an EU and G7 price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian oil will put unprecedented new limits on Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war machine. Meanwhile, a ban on importing any Urals oil within the EU will further limit the market for Russian crude. This might sound technical and obscure. But taken together, the two measures are arguably the biggest intervention by buyers in global oil markets in modern history.
‘How could you have an unemployment-less recession?’ Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says the latest jobs report supports his prediction of a ‘mild’ downturn
“The belief was when the Fed started raising rates that there would be an immediate snap to the economy,” Brian Moynihan said. “That didn't happen.”
Service sector, factory order reports, Musk gets political and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Economic reports due out Monday are expected to show a slip in service sector activity for a third month in a row, as factory orders bounced in October.
Asian shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.8% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%....
China might have seen the stirrings of a revolution with the COVID protests, but the country's youth isn't finished lying flat
China's youth are an incredibly diverse generation, say experts, and protesting doesn't mean they're going to stop "lying flat" anytime soon.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday’s game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.
