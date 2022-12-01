Read full article on original website
10 Greatest Audi Sports Cars Ranked
Audi, the maker of luxurious and sensible AWD sedans and SUVs, has made quite the mark on the global automotive landscape with its cars that are well-engineered, but considered boring. But, it's not all Audis that suffer from this curse. In the course of its rich history, especially under the Volkswagen Group, Audi has given us some of the sportiest vehicles that have gained cult status and admiration from petrolheads across the globe. Here's a look at the 10 greatest Audi sports cars of all time:
Nissan recalls 2017 Rogue to address potential fire hazard
Nissan is recalling 125,215 Nissan Rogues from the 2017 model year to check for corrosion in their wiring harnesses that can potentially lead to a short circuit and/or spark, which could cause a fire, or at least wreak havoc on the car's electronics. "In affected vehicles, a suspected vehicle water...
Next-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Could Arrive in 2026 With 'Electrified' Power
The next generation of the iconic Mazda MX-5 roadster is on its way, and it's guaranteed to get an electrified drivetrain. When it'll arrive hasn't been known til now, as Mazda's leadership has hinted to expect it within about four years—in 2026. Speaking to Australia's Which Car?, Mazda's Senior...
Cadillac Lyriq spy photos seem to show high-output AWD model
We've known for a while now that the Cadillac Lyriq will get a 500-horsepower all-wheel-drive variant to go along with its entry-level rear-drive version. And thanks to these spy photos, we believe we've now finally seen the high-output Lyriq. While not dramatically different, a close look reveals some updates that make this quick Caddy sportier looking.
Made in America | These cars top the most-American list
The car with the most American/Canadian content for 2022 is ... cue the drumroll ... the Lincoln Corsair, in both standard gasoline-fueled and plug-in hybrid guise. Both versions of Lincoln's compact luxury crossover earned a score of 86 — due to 72% of its parts coming from one of the two aforementioned countries — in the American University Kogod Business School's annual "Made in America Auto Index." Last year's leader, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT (when equipped with a manual transmission) fell all the way to 22nd place with a 50% rating due to a switch in transmissions sourced from Mexico. In case you're interested, that puts Ford's red-blooded American ponycar below vehicles like the Kia Sorento, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV and Lexus ES.
