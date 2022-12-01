Read full article on original website
Related
sports360az.com
Wilner Hotline: Colorado hires Deion Sanders: A spectacular move by the Buffaloes, for better or worse
For the vast majority of the past 20 years, Colorado languished on the outskirts of the college football solar system, like one of those asteroids drifting through the Kuiper Belt beyond Pluto. That all changed Saturday evening, when the Buffaloes hired Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. and were instantly transformed into...
Daily Record
Deion Sanders wows CU Buffs with Prime Time quotes
BOULDER — Deion Sanders was in prime-time form Sunday during his introductory news conference as the new CU Buffs football coach. “Do I look like a man who worries about anything? Did you see the way I walked in here? Did you see the swagger? Baby, I’m too blessed to be stressed!” — on meeting the high expectations to turn around CU’s program.
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Deion Sanders already focusing on bringing top talent to CU Buffs
BOULDER — In the middle of his opening remarks as the new coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders mentioned his son, Shedeur, and asked him to stand up. “This is your quarterback,” he said. “He’s going to have to earn it though, believe that.”. As expected, the...
cuindependent.com
Colorado volleyball falls to Rice in first round of NCAA tournament
The University of Colorado Boulder (20-11 overall and 12-8 in Pac-12) went head-to-head with No. 20 Rice (27-3 overall and 13-1 in C-USA) on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas. This was Colorado’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018. The Buffs ultimately succumbed to Rice in four sets with three losses and one win (26-24, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-14).
Woody Paige: See you at CU, Prime Time
It’s Swagger Time for the Buffaloes. Are the Buffs back? The Deion Eon is here. In the Boldest Boulder action in more than 40 years, the University of Colorado has hired charismatic, celebrated, compelling, controversial choice Deion Sanders as football coach. See you at CU, Prime Time. Sanders arrived...
Store owner expects Deion Sanders announcement to boost CU merch sales
DENVER — Colorado Buffaloes fans will have some high expectations for their team next season. Understandably, Coach Deion Sanders' impact in Colorado will likely go beyond the football field. Derek Friedman is the owner of Sportsfan, a merch store with four locations in the Denver area. He was just...
buffzone.com
CU Buffs fan launches NIL collective
Jeremy Dougherty has high hopes for the University of Colorado football and basketball teams. The long-time CU fan hasn’t been shy on social media the past few months in expressing his belief that the Buffaloes will win another national title soon in football. He doesn’t just want the Buffs...
520sportstalk.com
Semptimphelter Steals NCAA Lead in Hockey’s Nail-Biting Loss at #1 Denver
(Denver, CO) Arizona State ice hockey (8-8-0) went toe-to-toe with the reigning national champions and No. 1 University of Denver (11-4-0) in a game that came down to TJ Semptimphelter’soutstanding performance in net and a last minute controversial goal which eventually gave the Pioneers the 3-2 victory on Friday night at Magness Arena.
Cherry Creek four-peats as 5A football champions
DENVER — Make it four in a row for Cherry Creek. The Bruins are going home with the Class 5A football state title for the fourth year in a row after defeating Valor Christian 24-17 in the championship game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. It is...
Cherry Creek completes 4-peat in CHSAA 5A title game; Broomfield tops Loveland for 4A title
Cherry Creek continues to make history. After Saturday’s 24-17 win over Valor Christian in the CHSAA Class 5A championship game, the Bruins have won four straight 5A titles, a Colorado first. “It’s a really special feeling,” Cherry Creek offensive lineman Hank Zilinskas, who’s currently committed to the Buffs, told...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Colorado Sunshine: Altitude set to broadcast 5A/4A football state title games
The CHSAA football state title games will be back on television. On Saturday, Altitude Sports will broadcast both the Class 4A and Class 5A games from Empower Field at Mile High. Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. with the 4A matchup between the Broomfield Eagles (13-0) and the Loveland Red...
Preview: Mines Football looks to advance against Angelo State
On Friday, the modern day Orediggers are staking their claim on football supremacy.
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
coloradopolitics.com
The University of Colorado engorges its bureaucracy | Denver Gazette
The optics — as they say in the political world — couldn’t be worse for CU. No, we’re not talking about the miserable season the Buffs are having on the gridiron. We’re talking about the headline-making blunder by the university’s front office this week.
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Comments / 0