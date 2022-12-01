ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Record

Deion Sanders wows CU Buffs with Prime Time quotes

BOULDER — Deion Sanders was in prime-time form Sunday during his introductory news conference as the new CU Buffs football coach. “Do I look like a man who worries about anything? Did you see the way I walked in here? Did you see the swagger? Baby, I’m too blessed to be stressed!” — on meeting the high expectations to turn around CU’s program.
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
cuindependent.com

Colorado volleyball falls to Rice in first round of NCAA tournament

The University of Colorado Boulder (20-11 overall and 12-8 in Pac-12) went head-to-head with No. 20 Rice (27-3 overall and 13-1 in C-USA) on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas. This was Colorado’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018. The Buffs ultimately succumbed to Rice in four sets with three losses and one win (26-24, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-14).
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: See you at CU, Prime Time

It’s Swagger Time for the Buffaloes. Are the Buffs back? The Deion Eon is here. In the Boldest Boulder action in more than 40 years, the University of Colorado has hired charismatic, celebrated, compelling, controversial choice Deion Sanders as football coach. See you at CU, Prime Time. Sanders arrived...
9NEWS

Store owner expects Deion Sanders announcement to boost CU merch sales

DENVER — Colorado Buffaloes fans will have some high expectations for their team next season. Understandably, Coach Deion Sanders' impact in Colorado will likely go beyond the football field. Derek Friedman is the owner of Sportsfan, a merch store with four locations in the Denver area. He was just...
buffzone.com

CU Buffs fan launches NIL collective

Jeremy Dougherty has high hopes for the University of Colorado football and basketball teams. The long-time CU fan hasn’t been shy on social media the past few months in expressing his belief that the Buffaloes will win another national title soon in football. He doesn’t just want the Buffs...
520sportstalk.com

Semptimphelter Steals NCAA Lead in Hockey’s Nail-Biting Loss at #1 Denver

(Denver, CO) Arizona State ice hockey (8-8-0) went toe-to-toe with the reigning national champions and No. 1 University of Denver (11-4-0) in a game that came down to TJ Semptimphelter’soutstanding performance in net and a last minute controversial goal which eventually gave the Pioneers the 3-2 victory on Friday night at Magness Arena.
9NEWS

Cherry Creek four-peats as 5A football champions

DENVER — Make it four in a row for Cherry Creek. The Bruins are going home with the Class 5A football state title for the fourth year in a row after defeating Valor Christian 24-17 in the championship game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. It is...
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
coloradopolitics.com

The University of Colorado engorges its bureaucracy | Denver Gazette

The optics — as they say in the political world — couldn’t be worse for CU. No, we’re not talking about the miserable season the Buffs are having on the gridiron. We’re talking about the headline-making blunder by the university’s front office this week.
5280.com

Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen

After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
5280.com

December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds

Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...

