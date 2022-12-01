ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Eight Mile lane closures coming soon

Eastbound Eight Mile Road (M-102) will be reduced to one lane from east of Inkster Road to Telegraph Road (US-24), beginning Monday, Dec. 5. Crews will be performing utility relocation work in preparation for a rebuilding of Telegraph between Grand River Avenue (M-5) and Eight Mile. That project will begin in the spring, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Culvert replacement on 10 Mile in Novi delayed

One phase of a $6.9 million road-rehabilitation project in Novi has been delayed until next year. A culvert-replacement project scheduled to start Dec. 6 has been bumped to January, 2023, by the contractor, Toebe Construction of Wixom. This stretch of Ten Mile Road carries about 16,000 vehicles daily. While the...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Turning toward traffic safety

Every driver can name at least one intersection they consider dangerous. County Sheriff Mike Bouchard doesn’t hesitate in saying Maple and Telegraph roads’ intersection is dangerous. As a Bloomfield Township police officer, he said, he investigated too many crashes there. “It’s still a problem area,” he said....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond

• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

North Oakland VFW Post Honor Guard delivers rifle rack to Lake Orion Police Dept.

The VFW Post 334 Honor Guard presented a rifle rack to the Lake Orion Police Department. “On November 14, the North Oakland VFW Post 334 Honor Guard traveled to the Lake Orion Police station and delivered a wood rifle rack for the 15 rifles that are stored at the police station for the post, when the rifles are not needed. The rack was made by VFW members Arcey Miller and Larry Stockoski from wood donated by Lake Orion Home Depot. These rifles are used during a military funeral service for the 21-gun rifle salute,” said the post adjutant/quartermaster Chuck Haskin.
LAKE ORION, MI
US 103.1

Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy