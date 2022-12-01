Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Eight Mile lane closures coming soon
Eastbound Eight Mile Road (M-102) will be reduced to one lane from east of Inkster Road to Telegraph Road (US-24), beginning Monday, Dec. 5. Crews will be performing utility relocation work in preparation for a rebuilding of Telegraph between Grand River Avenue (M-5) and Eight Mile. That project will begin in the spring, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities, light displays and parades happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including tree lightings, holiday light displays, parades and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Birmingham. • Birmingham Winter Markt: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, at Shain...
The Oakland Press
Culvert replacement on 10 Mile in Novi delayed
One phase of a $6.9 million road-rehabilitation project in Novi has been delayed until next year. A culvert-replacement project scheduled to start Dec. 6 has been bumped to January, 2023, by the contractor, Toebe Construction of Wixom. This stretch of Ten Mile Road carries about 16,000 vehicles daily. While the...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
The Oakland Press
Turning toward traffic safety
Every driver can name at least one intersection they consider dangerous. County Sheriff Mike Bouchard doesn’t hesitate in saying Maple and Telegraph roads’ intersection is dangerous. As a Bloomfield Township police officer, he said, he investigated too many crashes there. “It’s still a problem area,” he said....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
The Oakland Press
North Oakland VFW Post Honor Guard delivers rifle rack to Lake Orion Police Dept.
The VFW Post 334 Honor Guard presented a rifle rack to the Lake Orion Police Department. “On November 14, the North Oakland VFW Post 334 Honor Guard traveled to the Lake Orion Police station and delivered a wood rifle rack for the 15 rifles that are stored at the police station for the post, when the rifles are not needed. The rack was made by VFW members Arcey Miller and Larry Stockoski from wood donated by Lake Orion Home Depot. These rifles are used during a military funeral service for the 21-gun rifle salute,” said the post adjutant/quartermaster Chuck Haskin.
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron council, with little discussion, okays purchase of $278,000 armored vehicle for police department
The Port Huron City Council voted unanimously at its regular meeting on Nov. 14 to purchase an armored vehicle for the police department for $277,903. The city will purchase a BearCat G2 from Lenco Armored Vehicles of Pittsfield, Mass. The purchase comes two and a half years after demonstrations against...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Detroit. The collision involved two pickup trucks. The accident happened close to Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street, west of Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
Comments / 0