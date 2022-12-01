Daily Brief: L.A. General Hospital to Become Homeless Housing; Fentanyl Deaths Have Risen 1,208 Percent

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Mayor-elect Bass Names LA28 Executive Chris Thompson As Chief Of Staff Chris Thompson, senior vice president of government relations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and a former chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein from 2008 to 2013, was named Bass’s chief of staff Tuesday. Thompson’s previous positions include working as an aide for Congressman Julian C. Dixon and as vice president for Southern California Edison. He will begin in the role on Dec. 5. [ CNS ]

» Officer’s Widow To File Claim Against L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón The widow of slain El Monte Police Sgt. Michael Paredes and her attorney are scheduled to announce legal action against L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón and the county Tuesday over the sergeant’s shooting death in June. The D.A. faced criticism following the shooting deaths of Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana in June after it was determined the gunman—Justin William Flores—was on probation for a weapon violation that critics contended should have landed him behind bars. [ CBS ]

» Black And Mexican Families Seek Restitution For Palm Springs Evictions Hundreds of Black and Mexican families announced the filing of an amended claim Tuesday asserting that the city of Palm Springs caused up to $2 billion in harm to families who were forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 60s. Section 14—a one-square-mile neighborhood owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians—was the primary residential area for people of color from 1930 to 1965. The evictions began in late 1954 and continued for 12 years through 1966. Attorneys representing evicted families held a news conference in Los Angeles to announce the damages claim. [ ABC7 ]

» Nearly 20% Of California Water Agencies Could See Shortages If Drought Persists Most of California’s urban water agencies believe they have enough supplies to last through another seven months of drought, but nearly 20% of them—including many in Southern California—say they could be facing significant shortages, according to a new state report. The report, which includes yearly data through July 1, focuses on water agencies that serve at least 3,000 connections, representing about 90% of the population. Of 414 reporting agencies, 82% said they do not anticipate any shortages so long as current conservation efforts continue, including voluntary reductions in water use and local Level 2 water shortage measures. Officials said the findings highlight that, in many cases, water saving efforts are making a difference. [ L.A. Times ]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

____________________

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Daily Brief: L.A. General Hospital to Become Homeless Housing; Fentanyl Deaths Have Risen 1,208 Percent appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .