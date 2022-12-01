ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Oak, TX

Friday Communication From Town Hall (12-2-2022)

DOUBLE OAK TOWN PAVILION – JOHN B. WRIGHT PARK. Donations for 3 families of Double Oak Police Fallen Officers. There is still time to donate. The families of our fallen Double Oak First Responders will be the honored guests to light the Christmas tree. The Double Oak Women’s Club...
