SC Winter Weather Awareness Week: Wind Chill

While winter weather awareness week continues here in South Carolina, today we’re learning about Wind Chill. Wind Chill can be defined as what the air temperature feels like, due to the combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing against exposed skin. During winter months, cold temperatures become common in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Sean Oulashin on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful beaches in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
GREENVILLE, SC
islandeyenews.com

Message From The Mayor: December 2022

Lots o’ stuff this time so let’s get on with it.. Hopefully you’re reading this before 5 p.m. on the aforementioned date, because that’s when you should head for Stith Park for our annual Holiday Park and Fire Station Lighting ceremony. The award-winning Wando High School Chorus will again perform some great seasonal music, and the ever impressive holiday lights will be turned on for the season…and for the first time at our newly renovated Fire Station. Immediately followed by… fireworks. And Fire Chief Anthony Stith has suggested, mysteriously, that we may have a special visitor in attendance. Setting up and taking down the holiday lights each year is always an impressive feat by members of our Fire and Maintenance Departments, both under the leadership of Chief Stith.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Burton woman found safe, deputies say

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A missing woman last seen leaving her Burton residence has been located. According to deputies, Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was reported missing by family members after she left her home on November 18 just after 7:00 p.m. and never returned. BCSO announced on Friday that Peterson had been located.
BURTON, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

Winter Weather Preparedness: Ice Storms

Forecasting winter weather can be difficult for forecasters due to the “warm layer”. I’m sure you’ve heard about this when meteorologists explain the difference between snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Heavy accumulations of any of these types of precipitation during the winter months can cause significant...
live5news.com

Firefighters rescue driver trapped after head-on Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Beaufort County freed a driver who was trapped in an SUV that crashed head-on with a van. The Burton Fire District responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne said. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Econoline van. Byrne said the driver of the Tahoe was trapped inside the SUV because of heavy damage.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FEMA, SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration are setting up disaster relief centers to answer questions and help people apply for Hurricane Ian relief in the Lowcountry. With FEMA, you can apply for grant money for repairs to your primary residence. FEMA...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

