Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Google Translate not working in Chrome browser
We all know how easily language can be translated on Google. However, this doesn’t seem to be happening nowadays due to an error message This page could not be translated. Users are complaining about Google Translate not working and if this case is applicable to you, then we have mentioned some of the workarounds to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Automatically Update Offline Maps in Windows 11
For the native Maps app of Windows 11/10, you can download offline maps for a country or a region and then use those maps for directions and search for places. And, there is a built-in setting that helps to automatically update the downloaded maps when the device is on Wi-Fi and not on a metered connection. But, if you don’t want that, you can turn off or disable the Automatically update Offline Maps feature in Windows 11/10. This can be done using the native options in Windows 11 that are included in this post. Later, you can also turn on or enable the setting to update offline maps automatically using the same options.
The Windows Club
Office Error CAA50021, Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations
Microsoft offers its users a number of applications, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, etc, all of which fall under the Office 365 app umbrella. Organizations mostly use these applications for better management of their resources. Recently, there have been a number of complaints regarding Microsoft Teams users having trouble getting back into their accounts. Every time they click the login button, they receive the error number CAA50021, and if they click it again and again, they receive the message “Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations.”
Android Authority
How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac
Correct your file type in a few easy steps. There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.
The Windows Club
How to set Print Area in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is one of the more important parts of the Google Workspace suite. We use it for many purposes in both, business and personal avenues and thus, it can be essential to know how its ins and outs work. In this article, we will look at how you can set the permanent print area on a Google Sheet.
Workers try to unionize largest Amazon Air Hub in the world
The largest Amazon Air Hub in the world can process over a million packages per day and has over 2,000 full-time employees. Now, workers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport location in Hebron are demanding better pay and labor conditions as they push for a union. "This is a workplace...
The Windows Club
The Steam Servers are currently unavailable, Please try again later
This post features solutions to fix The Steam Servers are currently unavailable error that you may see while trying to play a game. Steam is one of the most popular video game digital distribution platforms owned and operated by Valve Inc. But recently, some users have received the Steam servers’ currently unavailable error message. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix it.
geekwire.com
Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail
For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
The Windows Club
Daemon X Machina not working for you? Here’s the fix!
Daemon X Machina has earned quite good remarks from game critics. It is known for its action-filled shooting levels, however, gamers aren’t happy with not being able to play the game as Daemon X Machina is not working properly on their PC. It keeps crashing, freezing or not loading at times.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Range of Apple AirTags?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An Apple AirTag can be used to track pretty much anything you can think of. But to do that, you might be wondering about the range...
The Windows Club
Fix LowLevelFatalError while gaming on Windows PC
Some PC gamers have reported cases whereby when they try to start certain games or during gameplay, the game crashes and throws the LowLevelFatalError on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig. This post offers the most applicable fixes to this error. Fix LowLevelFatalError on Windows PC. If on...
Ars Technica
OLED monitor selection is pathetic. 2023 can change that
For many of us, a lot of the screens we view daily can easily be OLED. The iPhone in your pocket. The screen on the new laptop you finally bought. That luxurious 4K TV and even that beloved Nintendo Switch. But OLED awesomeness has far from proliferated computer monitors—especially if you're not into gaming.
Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video
For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
game-news24.com
The second mobile tower on the Starlink network is now in operation
The Japanese telecommunication company KDDI announced that Japan has launched the first mobile tower using the SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet access system for data transmission. The station is on the beach of Hatsushima, the island of Sagami. The use of Starlink infrastructure makes it possible to cover this remote area through modern and low-latency communication services.
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
Ars Technica
FCC lets Starlink start deploying Gen2 satellites as Gen1 speeds keep falling
Starlink Internet speeds are continuing to drop as more people use the service, new speed tests show. But SpaceX this week won approval to launch another 7,500 satellites, kicking off a second-generation deployment that will provide the broadband network more capacity in the long run. SpaceX has been seeking permission...
TechRadar
Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
Sony's best small OLED TV is suddenly much more affordable
Sony's 42-inch OLED was ludicrously expensive, but now the price is right
Comments / 0