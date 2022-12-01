Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Tyler Nubin to return to Minnesota for 2023
All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday afternoon that he will be returning to Minnesota next year to use his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers. He made the announcement with a video released on Twitter:. “My experience at this university has been nothing short of amazing. From...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Accepts Invitation to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022, in New York City. The Gophers, who went 8-4 in the regular season for the second straight year, will face Syracuse from the ACC at historic Yankee Stadium. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the Gophers and Orange. Minnesota is 3-2 overall against Syracuse, which finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Michael "Flip" Dixon to enter the transfer portal
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael "Flip" Dixon announced Sunday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Dixon played in all 12 games this season, serving as the Gophers' primary nickel back. He finished the season with 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass break-ups. With Jordan Howden graduating, Dixon figured to either step into his starting safety spot or continue on in his slot corner role.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Nubin makes decision on 2023 season with Golden Gophers
Tyler Nubin has made up his mind for next season. Nubin officially announced Friday that he intends to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season. The Golden Gopher defensive back posted to his Twitter account a video telling fans he “isn’t done yet.”. This past season, Nubin starred...
gophersports.com
Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
Minnesota’s Chef of the Year: Daniel del Prado
He bought the former home of the Bachelor Farmer, opened a 200-seat restaurant, and took over the restaurants in Rand Tower Hotel The post Minnesota’s Chef of the Year: Daniel del Prado appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
FINAL: No. 4 Minnesota earns weekend sweep with 6-3 victory, despite late game fight from MSU
After falling to No. 4 Minnesota in a 5-0 shutout last night, No. 13 Michigan State hockey returned to the ice to face No. 4 Minnesota in a Saturday night rematch. Despite Minnesota taking the sweep and keeping the first spot in the Big Ten, the Spartans were much more prepared for the Gophers the second time around.After scoring three goals in the final ten minutes of the game last night, Minnesota was unable to get on the board until the last five minutes of the first period on a 2-on-0 breakaway goal by forward Jimmy Snuggerud, with assists from forward...
arizonasuntimes.com
Minneapolis to Award $600,000 to Rioters Who Sustained Injuries During 2020 Riots
On Wednesday, a federal court gave approval to a plan by the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota to reward 12 Black Lives Matter rioters with a collective total of $600,000 over injuries they sustained during said riots. The Daily Caller reports that the court’s decision settled a lawsuit originally filed by...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Simley football's pick six pushes it past Hutchinson for Class 4A Prep Bowl win
MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, Simley quarterback Caden Renslow was watching the Class 4A Prep Bowl between Hutchinson and Kasson-Mantorville. He watched as Hutchinson, the team that eliminated them 40-0 in the quarterfinals that season, sat at the podium after it won the title. He texted his head ...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
fox9.com
Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges
(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
fox9.com
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
YAHOO!
Minneapolis police chief raises concerns after council cuts $1 million from 2023 budget
Weeks into the job, Minneapolis' new police chief raised concerns Thursday about staffing after the City Council cut several civilian positions and about $1 million from the proposed 2023 Minneapolis police budget. The moves shaved about half a percent off the proposed budget of $195 million. The council also cut...
fox9.com
Golden Valley Police officer terminated after independent investigation into alleged misconduct
Following a months-long investigation, the city of Golden Valley is releasing the results of an independent report detailing numerous violations of data practices laws and offensive statements made within the police department. The investigation was launched as the city was in the midst of hiring a new police chief earlier this year.
