thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Tyler Nubin to return to Minnesota for 2023

All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday afternoon that he will be returning to Minnesota next year to use his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers. He made the announcement with a video released on Twitter:. “My experience at this university has been nothing short of amazing. From...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Accepts Invitation to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

The University of Minnesota football team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022, in New York City. The Gophers, who went 8-4 in the regular season for the second straight year, will face Syracuse from the ACC at historic Yankee Stadium. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the Gophers and Orange. Minnesota is 3-2 overall against Syracuse, which finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Michael "Flip" Dixon to enter the transfer portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael "Flip" Dixon announced Sunday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Dixon played in all 12 games this season, serving as the Gophers' primary nickel back. He finished the season with 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass break-ups. With Jordan Howden graduating, Dixon figured to either step into his starting safety spot or continue on in his slot corner role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Nubin makes decision on 2023 season with Golden Gophers

Tyler Nubin has made up his mind for next season. Nubin officially announced Friday that he intends to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season. The Golden Gopher defensive back posted to his Twitter account a video telling fans he “isn’t done yet.”. This past season, Nubin starred...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: No. 4 Minnesota earns weekend sweep with 6-3 victory, despite late game fight from MSU

After falling to No. 4 Minnesota in a 5-0 shutout last night, No. 13 Michigan State hockey returned to the ice to face No. 4 Minnesota in a Saturday night rematch. Despite Minnesota taking the sweep and keeping the first spot in the Big Ten, the Spartans were much more prepared for the Gophers the second time around.After scoring three goals in the final ten minutes of the game last night, Minnesota was unable to get on the board until the last five minutes of the first period on a 2-on-0 breakaway goal by forward Jimmy Snuggerud, with assists from forward...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety

Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges

(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
COON RAPIDS, MN

