After falling to No. 4 Minnesota in a 5-0 shutout last night, No. 13 Michigan State hockey returned to the ice to face No. 4 Minnesota in a Saturday night rematch. Despite Minnesota taking the sweep and keeping the first spot in the Big Ten, the Spartans were much more prepared for the Gophers the second time around.After scoring three goals in the final ten minutes of the game last night, Minnesota was unable to get on the board until the last five minutes of the first period on a 2-on-0 breakaway goal by forward Jimmy Snuggerud, with assists from forward...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO