Arrests Made in C.A.R.E Animal Rescue Case
Two men have been charged with stealing a trailer from C.A.R.E Animal Rescue. behind a facility on West Battlefield on November 19th. Daniel Butts and Robert. Hopkins are being held in the Greene County jail on a 25-thousand dollar bond. C.A.R.E Animal Rescue officials had hoped to get the trailer...
Fire at Ozark’s Burger King
Firefighters have battled flames this morning at the Burger King restaurant. on West Jackson street in Ozark. Employees discovered the fire when they. arrived at work around 5:30 this morning. The workers saw smoke inside the. building and flames coming from the roof. Fire crews say the flames did not.
One Dead, Two Injured in Crash on Glenstone
A person is dead and two people injured after a crash on Glenstone at the I-44 exit ramp. Springfield Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Glenstone and another was driving south on Glenstone attempting to turn east onto I-44 when they collided. Two people are hospitalized and one...
