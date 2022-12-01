ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wisconsinrightnow.com

Sheriffs Rally Around Dan Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Dan Kelly, a conservative who is running for state Supreme Court in the February primary, has been endorsed by a growing list of Wisconsin sheriffs, the most law enforcement support received by any candidate in the race so far. Kelly tweet out a number of law enforcement endorsements, we asked...
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age.Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed a motion late Wednesday to dismiss the case. His fellow defendants, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, filed briefs preserving their rights to seek a dismissal as the case progresses. All three argued that the lawsuit seeks to improperly restrict...
WausauPilot

Your Right to Know: Prehn records fight seeks accountability

More than a year and a half after the expiration of his term, Dr. Frederick Prehn continues to occupy a seat on the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources. His refusal to step down has allowed him to cast the deciding vote in key decisions related to wildlife management, PFAS water quality standards, and land acquisition, with other important issues on the horizon.
wpr.org

Outside groups spent record $93M on Wisconsin elections during 2022 midterms

Outside groups poured $93 million into trying to elect candidates for state office this fall, according to a report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. That once again shattered a record for a Wisconsin midterm race. The latest total is a 50 percent increase compared to the previous record of $61.86...
captimes.com

Opinion | Ron Johnson's willing to put marriage rights at risk

Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”. No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one. With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin...
wpr.org

Wisconsin’s law on substance use in pregnancy is wrong, leading doctors say

Every leading professional medical association that has considered the issue in the United States condemns approaches that punish pregnant people for substance use. In Wisconsin, Act 292 takes the opposite approach: The law can force people into treatment and even incarceration. The law passed in 1997 amid a national "crack...
NorthcentralPA.com

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

Hudson, Wis. (AP) — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and...
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
mediamilwaukee.com

New Marquette Poll Shows Johnson leading Barnes; Evers & Michels Neck & Neck

A recent Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin revealed Sen. Ron Johnson leading in the U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and a toss-up in the governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. In last month’s poll, the Senate race was a...
radioplusinfo.com

12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
NBC News

Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
WausauPilot

Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency’s policy board on Dec. 14...
Wisconsin Examiner

Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules

A Stevens Point family can lease a solar panel array for their home from a private contractor and the contractor won’t be regulated as an electric utility, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) decided Thursday. PSC members voted 2-1 to issue a legal ruling that will declare that the contractor’s plan to install, own and […] The post Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
swineweb.com

Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison

The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...

