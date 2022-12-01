Read full article on original website
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
residentnews.net
Underwood’s Jewelers raises funds for Pink Ribbon Jax
Underwood’s Jewelers presented Pink Ribbon Jax (PRJ) with a check at a trunk show on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at its San Marco location, to support the non-profit organization’s mission to “raise funds for local breast cancer research, mammography and patient services.”. This is the second year the...
First Coast News
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Action News Jax
Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.
residentnews.net
Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection
Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
Black Santa opens studio for the holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning. "Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," Robert Gresham previously told...
arbus.com
20th Gingerbread Extravaganza
December 8-27 The 20th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza, hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society, will enthrall visitors of all ages as they ooh and aah over dozens of delectable gingerbread creations built by amateurs and professionals. The event includes decorated trees and a holiday shop. New this year: Kids Day, Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your holiday celebration won’t be complete without a visit. Dec. 8-27 at Old St. Andrew’s Church. Tickets required.
residentnews.net
A great weekend for great futures
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida raise more than $400,000 in Great Futures Weekend. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida raised more than $400,000 during its Great Futures Weekend on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course on TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.
residentnews.net
A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history
Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
Action News Jax
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Couple plans to renovate 225 N. Laura St. into apartments, restaurant
New owners of a 118-year-old, three-story Downtown building next to Chamblin’s Uptown are continuing a long-planned renovation of the space with a restaurant and apartments. Spouses Rafael and Carmen Godwin, co-owners of 225 N. Laura St., said Dec. 1 they are working with architect Robbins Design Studio to restore the structure.
residentnews.net
Animal House: New Nonprofits Work to Rescue, Educate & Advocate for Domestic Rabbits
Jacksonville has much to celebrate this 2022 Christmas season, with the unexpected gift of two new pet rabbit rescues, each dedicated to helping pet rabbits and those who love them. The young women founders are animal welfare leaders committed to community education about domestic rabbit issues. They work to prevent the accidental breeding of unwanted litters and to stop the abandonment of defenseless rabbits. According to the Humane Society of the U.S., rabbits are now the third most popular pet in America and the third most abandoned.
residentnews.net
The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin
Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Annual Holiday Luncheon Celebrates Legacy of Senior Advocate Joan Turner
Each year, seniors from the neighborhood senior centers throughout Duval unite for a luncheon to honor senior-hood and the blessings of another thanksgiving. Gathering together for the annual Senior Thanksgiving luncheon inside North Jacksonville Baptist Church, over 300 seniors dignitaries and volunteers combined their efforts to commemorate the holiday. In addition, guests were feted with a traditional dinner and testimonies from seniors whom remember the legacy of the luncheon’s curator, the late Joan Turner. Turner’s tireless efforts engaged seniors with.
residentnews.net
“Lead To Win” Author Carla Harris Helps Raise Nearly $1 Million For Scholarships
Carla Harris, celebrated author, Wall Street executive, and Obama-appointed chair of the National Women’s Business Council, was the keynote speaker at the Nov. 8 “Lead to Win” event held at the Florida Blue Convention Center. Attended by more than 600 people, including state and city officials and community leaders, the event raised nearly $1 million for educational scholarships for Guardian Catholic School. The funds will further bolster Harris’s alma mater’s ability to provide access to an excellent education for all children, regardless of their ZIP code.
Jacksonville community still without mailboxes after original unit vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each week John Darnell drives to his local post office. Not by choice, but because it’s the only way he can get his mail. He says someone broke into this shared community mailbox in Holiday Hill back in February. “Came home to get my mail...
Action News Jax
City of Jacksonville hosts mobile E-Waste collection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 3rd, the City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division is hosting another Mobile Household Hazardous & E-Waste Collection Event at Oceanway Park (12215 Sago Ave) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Types of hazardous household waste...
This Is Florida's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas
Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
residentnews.net
St. Paul’s Catholic School – Riverside and Ascension St. Vincent’s launch Operation H.E.R.O.
St. Paul’s Catholic School – Riverside has joined forces with Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital to conduct Operation H.E.R.O.: Health, Education, Resources and Opportunities in a “community partnership that brings high-quality academics, healthcare and mentoring to middle school students…”. “Doctors will share their backgrounds, real-world knowledge...
