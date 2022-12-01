Jacksonville has much to celebrate this 2022 Christmas season, with the unexpected gift of two new pet rabbit rescues, each dedicated to helping pet rabbits and those who love them. The young women founders are animal welfare leaders committed to community education about domestic rabbit issues. They work to prevent the accidental breeding of unwanted litters and to stop the abandonment of defenseless rabbits. According to the Humane Society of the U.S., rabbits are now the third most popular pet in America and the third most abandoned.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO