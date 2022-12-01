Read full article on original website
Related
Faribault County Register
Future of Three Sisters in question
The future of the Three Sisters buildings in downtown Blue Earth remains uncertain, as does the future of the group which owns them. One of the leaders of both the Rural Renaissance Project, a non-profit, and Project 3 Sisters, a for-profit group, has withdrawn her participation in the two organizations.
KIMT
Waldorf University has new but familiar ownership
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is now under new, but very familiar, ownership. The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation has completed the purchase of the school from Columbia Southern Education Group. The change in ownership was announced in June and was finalized Friday. “We are very excited about the...
algonaradio.com
Weather Related Announcements 12-5-22
Algona Community Schools are running 2 hours late today including Bishop Garrigan Schools. Algona Head Start delayed 2 hours as well. West Hancock Schools are running 2 hours late today. West Bend Mallard is running 2 hours late today. North Iowa Schools running 2 hours late today. Emmetsburg Schools running...
kiow.com
Lake Catherine Cabin Temporarily Closed
The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March. Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates. So, people are able...
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Discuss Drainage Projects
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to hear County Engineer Jeremy Purvis’ report on Secondary Roads and to consider payroll changes. He will ask the board to approve a final payment on the bridge project BROS-SWAP-C041(125)—FE-41 to Merryman Bridge Construction Company. Drainage matters will...
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo Supervisors Have Not Certified November Election Results
Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.
KIMT
The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police continue search for newborn’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have announced that the reward for information in the search for the body of a newborn baby has been increased to $1,500. On Tuesday, the Fort Dodge police said a baby had been born at a home on Nov. 22. The baby died a short time later.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around 2:48 […]
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
kicdam.com
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
Comments / 0