DawgmanRadio: Emergency Podcast!
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - were all at Washington's 73-63 hoops win over Colorado Sunday, but they were there for different reasons. Kim and Scott were there to work the halftime football press conference, while Chris handled the basketball side of things.
Huskies Draw Alamo Bowl and Reunion with Ex-Coach Sarkisian
It's the new and the old for UW in its postseason game.
Late execution plagues WSU in 67-65 loss to Utah
PULLMAN -- To say Washington State's loss to Utah on Sunday was a tough pill to swallow was an understatement. The Cougars led by three with 0:15 left, but did not foul early to force Utah to the free throw line. Instead, WSU fouled on a shot with 0:06 left, giving Utah a three-point play to tie the game. Down TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye who both fouled out, WSU could not escape in overtime, falling 67-65 to drop to 3-4 and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. After the game, head man Kyle Smith explained why WSU did not foul.
BREAKING NEWS: Michael Penix Jr. Announces He Will Return To Washington For The 2023 Football Season
Husky Nation got some great news on Sunday when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his decision to return to Montlake for his senior season, forgoing his option to leave for the NFL. The Indiana transfer has led a resurgence in the football program, taking a team that went 4-8 during the 2021 season to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl where they will face off with Texas on December 29th.
BREAKING: Washington will play Texas in the Alamo Bowl
The Washington Huskies, who dropped out of the New Year's Six consideration on Sunday, found out their post-season fate when it was announced they will head to the Lone Star State to take on Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29. The Huskies (10-2), who missed out on...
Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17
PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
Mike Hopkins talks about Washington's 73-63 win over Colorado
Washington Head Coach talks about decision to take redshirt off Jackson Grant and his development, the improvement of Cole Bajema, what Braxton Meah gives the Huskies, playing Gonzaga this coming week, and a lot more after 10-point home win.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Yogi Roth and Nick Aliotti bullish on WSU's future with Jake Dickert
LAS VEGAS -- Two members of the Pac-12 Network’s line up of football analysts — Yogi Roth and Nick Aliotti — are bullish on the future of Washington State’s football program and head coach Jake Dickert. Insights from Roth -- who dissects the development of quarterback...
Weekend Primer: Washington and UCLA looking to flip 4-stars, UF, Vols and Mississippi State host key recruits
News, notes and buzz heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting weekend across the country, less than three weeks before the three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21. Washington looking for a big flip. The No. 1 player in the state in Oregon commit Caleb Presley...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Brayden Platt and Kyler Ronquillo: A brotherhood that was 'bound to click' at Yelm High School
YELM, Wash. - They say opposites attract. They can also be unifying forces. Take Kyler Ronquillo and Brayden Platt, for example - the best multi-sport athletes at Yelm High School. Ronquillo, a senior, is the relentless spitfire - smaller in stature but with the loudest bark (and bite). Platt, a ...
Photos: Lynden takes lead in final minute to outlast North Kitsap for Class 2A title
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Lynden coach Blake VanDalen said they spend half of their practices running the ball and the other half throwing. So, while the Lions might not throw the ball a whole lot, they certainly know how to. That was on full display against North Kitsap in the Class 2A state championship, ...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)
Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
