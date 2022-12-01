ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Emergency Podcast!

The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - were all at Washington's 73-63 hoops win over Colorado Sunday, but they were there for different reasons. Kim and Scott were there to work the halftime football press conference, while Chris handled the basketball side of things.
247Sports

Late execution plagues WSU in 67-65 loss to Utah

PULLMAN -- To say Washington State's loss to Utah on Sunday was a tough pill to swallow was an understatement. The Cougars led by three with 0:15 left, but did not foul early to force Utah to the free throw line. Instead, WSU fouled on a shot with 0:06 left, giving Utah a three-point play to tie the game. Down TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye who both fouled out, WSU could not escape in overtime, falling 67-65 to drop to 3-4 and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. After the game, head man Kyle Smith explained why WSU did not foul.
247Sports

BREAKING NEWS: Michael Penix Jr. Announces He Will Return To Washington For The 2023 Football Season

Husky Nation got some great news on Sunday when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his decision to return to Montlake for his senior season, forgoing his option to leave for the NFL. The Indiana transfer has led a resurgence in the football program, taking a team that went 4-8 during the 2021 season to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl where they will face off with Texas on December 29th.
247Sports

BREAKING: Washington will play Texas in the Alamo Bowl

The Washington Huskies, who dropped out of the New Year's Six consideration on Sunday, found out their post-season fate when it was announced they will head to the Lone Star State to take on Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29. The Huskies (10-2), who missed out on...
247Sports

Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17

PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’

An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
monovisions.com

Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)

Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
247Sports

247Sports

Community Policy