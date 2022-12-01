Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
Although many hockey fans believed that the Boston Bruins were going to fall off this season, that certainly has not been the case at all. At the time of this writing, they sport a dominant 19-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division. As a result, they are understandably expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. One team that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney should consider doing business with is the struggling Vancouver Canucks. They have three rather intriguing trade candidates that should be on the Bruins’ radar. Let’s discuss them.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers’ Trade Targets on Struggling Teams
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland understands the perception about the odds of a team making the playoffs, depending on where they are in the standings, by the time American Thanksgiving arrives. His team was only two points out of a playoff spot by Nov. 24, and in an interview with The Athletic, he recognized that the Oilers give up a lot of Grade-A chances, realizes the team is at the bottom of the NHL in goals against but also acknowledges they’ve felt the impact of the Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto injuries (from ‘Oilers GM Ken Holland Q&A: Can the Team Be Improved? If So, How?,’ The Athletic, 11/25/22).
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 4 Potential Trade Partners for Jujhar Khaira
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in complete free-fall mode over the last month, losing 14 of their last 16 games. After a surprising 4-2-0 start, it could be just weeks before the team begins selling off pieces and reloading. While he might not be the flashiest among the team’s potential trade chips, Jujhar Khaira could provide solid bottom-six depth for many contenders.
The Hockey Writers
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild – 12/1/22
The Edmonton Oilers entered Thursday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild looking to make it four straight, but came up short. As we have seen many times this season, consistent play throughout was an issue in this one, though it was much more understandable given their recent schedule. That...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Islanders in Back-to-Back
Chicago will face the New York Islanders after their 5-2 victory against the Rangers last night. TV: NBCSCH+ | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After securing a 5-2 win against the Ranger last night, the Blackhawks will travel to UBS Arena to face...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Must Make the Easy Choice & Move On From Lucic
Milan Lucic is now in the final year of his deal that sees him get $5.25 million average annual value (AAV) from the Calgary Flames. That means a decision is quickly approaching to keep, trade, re-sign, or let the contract run its course and part ways. He originally signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers but didn’t make it very far before the Flames took advantage and acquired him to get out of their own bad deal with James Neal.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Holland Should Remain Patient With Jack Campbell
Call me a glass-half-full kind of hockey fan. I just can’t help thinking that all of the negativity surrounding Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell in the last 48 hours is an emotional overreaction to a bad game. True, he didn’t play well against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Oilers lost 5-3, but I feel like it’s been completely blown out of proportion by media as well as fans on radio call-in shows and social media. My sense is that the Oilers management team led by general manager Ken Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft should remain patient at least until the New Year with the much-criticized Campbell.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Recall Jaxson Stauber With Petr Mrazek Injured
The Chicago Blackhawks are dealing with yet another injury to a goaltender. Petr Mrazek exited early from Saturday's game against the New York Rangers due to a groin ailment. It's unclear how long Mrazek will be out of action, but in the meantime, the Blackhawks have recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators’ Takeaways From Disappointing November Stretch
It feels like an eternity has passed since the Ottawa Senators entered the month of November with four wins and four defeats on the season. Just four weeks back, there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team and the direction they were headed in under head coach D.J. Smith. But, after a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday (Nov. 30), dark clouds have returned to the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Canadiens Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
Normally speaking, there’s going to be disappointment to go around when so little goes according to plan. In the case of the Montreal Canadiens, who are exceeding expectations, with a playoff spot within reach after they finished last in 2021-22, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Many...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Direction Slowly Earning National Respect
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to their 2022-23 season. Sitting in 30th place in the NHL standings while being tapped into LTIR is never a good place to be (unless you win the draft lottery.) They could use any sort of good news they can get.
Comments / 0