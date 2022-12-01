Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
Although many hockey fans believed that the Boston Bruins were going to fall off this season, that certainly has not been the case at all. At the time of this writing, they sport a dominant 19-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division. As a result, they are understandably expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. One team that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney should consider doing business with is the struggling Vancouver Canucks. They have three rather intriguing trade candidates that should be on the Bruins’ radar. Let’s discuss them.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild – 12/1/22
The Edmonton Oilers entered Thursday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild looking to make it four straight, but came up short. As we have seen many times this season, consistent play throughout was an issue in this one, though it was much more understandable given their recent schedule. That...
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Toropchenko, Thomas, and More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
The Hockey Writers
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Must Make the Easy Choice & Move On From Lucic
Milan Lucic is now in the final year of his deal that sees him get $5.25 million average annual value (AAV) from the Calgary Flames. That means a decision is quickly approaching to keep, trade, re-sign, or let the contract run its course and part ways. He originally signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers but didn’t make it very far before the Flames took advantage and acquired him to get out of their own bad deal with James Neal.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators’ Takeaways From Disappointing November Stretch
It feels like an eternity has passed since the Ottawa Senators entered the month of November with four wins and four defeats on the season. Just four weeks back, there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team and the direction they were headed in under head coach D.J. Smith. But, after a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday (Nov. 30), dark clouds have returned to the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Direction Slowly Earning National Respect
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to their 2022-23 season. Sitting in 30th place in the NHL standings while being tapped into LTIR is never a good place to be (unless you win the draft lottery.) They could use any sort of good news they can get.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Emerging Depth Is Making Kerfoot Expendable
It has been no secret that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot has struggled so far this season. He has been counted on during his time with the team as a “Swiss Army knife” who can play up and down the lineup, and this season he has been almost a non-factor. With the recent emergence of players like Pontus Holmberg and Denis Malgin, he could become expendable by the March 3 trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Tomas Kaberle – 6 Cool Facts About the Former Maple Leaf
Tomas Kaberle was born in Ravovnik, Czechia on March 2, 1978. He grew up watching his dad František Sr. play for the national team throughout the 1970s and 1980s, which fuelled his love for the game of hockey. Later in his life, Kaberle became one of the best defensemen to ever put on the storied, Maple Leafs sweater.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 4 Potential Trade Partners for Jujhar Khaira
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in complete free-fall mode over the last month, losing 14 of their last 16 games. After a surprising 4-2-0 start, it could be just weeks before the team begins selling off pieces and reloading. While he might not be the flashiest among the team’s potential trade chips, Jujhar Khaira could provide solid bottom-six depth for many contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Seriously Use the Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks aren’t as bad as they were at the start of the season, but they are still not a playoff team. They have fought their way back to sniffing distance from a top-eight spot in the Western Conference but still sit three points out with a couple of extra games played. The Canucks are sure to be sellers at the trade deadline after the way they started the season and the hole they dug for themselves.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Canucks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens might be thinking about re-signing Sean Monahan. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are still waiting to see what happens with Kris Letang before considering a replacement via trade. What is the latest on talks between the Vancouver Canucks and Andrei Kuzmenko? Finally,...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Prospect Report: Pettersson, Donovan & More
It’s two months into the 2022-23 NHL season, which means it’s time for the second episode of the Ottawa Senators Prospect Report. Last month, we saw Zack Ostapchuk get off to a fantastic start with the Vancouver Giants, while Tyler Boucher looked like a bona fide first-round selection with the Ottawa 67’s. Over in the NCAA, one of the team’s most recent selections, Stephen Halliday, also began his college career with a bang.
The Hockey Writers
4 Sharks Whose Performances Are Being Overlooked
With the San Jose Sharks having completed almost a third of their season, now is a good time to evaluate the team and players thus far. Although they currently sit at a disappointing seventh in the Pacific Division, a number of individual players have been having very solid seasons so far. While star players such as Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl, and Erik Karlsson command most of the attention, others have turned in good performances while flying under the radar. Here are four Sharks who you may not have realized are off to very good starts in 2022-23.
