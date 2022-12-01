One of the most popular Fall River area Christmas lights displays once again collecting toys for children

Read full article on original website
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!
You're invited to a festive and fun seaside holiday event!Photo by(Olde Salt House Cohasset / Facebook) (COHASSET, MA) You're invited to bring the family to enjoy this festive and unique holiday tradition! The small seaside New England town of Cohasset is hosting its 10th annual Lobster Trap Christmas Lighting, and this is one event you won't want to miss.
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
Fall River Fire, Police, businesses, collecting toys to make Christmas brighter for area children
Before you know it, Christmas will be upon us, and several Fall River organizations are looking to brighten the holiday for families that could use a little help. For the past two years Fall River Firefighters and Police Officers have teamed up to make a good number of local kids holidays brighter.
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (MASHPEE, MA) With the cold weather finally here and holiday cheer in the air, this captivating community event will be sure to warm up every member of the family while they're having fun! You're invited to the first-ever annual Holiday Lights drive-through experience, which is a free, family-friendly festivity hosted by the Cape Cod Children's Museum.
Popular Somerset Christmas light show to help charities, have visit from Santa
The Hill family is known for their holiday light displays and this Christmas season will be no different. The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display has a fantastic light show every year in Somerset that dances to the music. To give you an idea of what type of show you are in for, last year’s display included around 60,000 lights and all kinds of extras.
Parade spreads Christmas cheer once again
Did you ever want a pony for Christmas? How about a dinosaur?. There were plenty of both at the annual Wareham Village Association Christmas Parade down Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 4. The ponies came from Equestrian Element of Marion, while several masked revelers donned dinosaur costumes to celebrate the...
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen
"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
Fall River holiday parade canceled
The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.
Bristol’s own ‘Santa House’ exudes Christmas spirit
The so-called "Santa House" magically appeared in downtown Bristol just after Thanksgiving.
The Blues Brothers Live On in This Attleboro Liquor Store
Recently, we told you about how a car painted up to look like the Bluesmobile from the movie The Blues Brothers was hidden among the leaves on the side of Route 44 in Rehoboth. As it turns out, though, just 10 miles up the road you’ll find Jake and Elwood...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
Fill the Bus Toy Drive Coming to Dartmouth and Fairhaven [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There are many groups in New Bedford helping to spread Christmas Joy. Jerry Pinto and his large group of volunteers have been doing it for years in the form of the Fill the Bus Toy Drive. Pinto started the toy drive some 30 years ago, hoping to bring joy to...
Officials to attend South Coast Rail ribbon cutting for the new Freetown Station
South Coast Rail is one step closer to reality in the Fall River area. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler and state and local officials at an event celebrating the Baker-Polito Administration’s progress in advancing the South Coast Rail project, including a ribbon cutting for the new Freetown Station.
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
(VIDEO) CFC’s Operation Christmas is Back with Gifts for Families in Need
Citizens for Citizens, Inc.’s (CFC) Operation Christmas is once again prepared to provide gifts for upwards of 4,000 Fall River area needy children this holiday season. Program coordinator Chrystal Arpa says the effects of the pandemic and inflation continue to impact local residents trying to make ends meet. Families...
South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station
Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
