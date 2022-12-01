Read full article on original website
bgfalconmedia.com
Falcons snap losing streak in 86-76 win over Morgan State
BGSU Men’s Basketball defeated the Morgan State Bears on Saturday by a final score of 86-76. The Falcons, 1-5 going into the game, fell behind early to the Bears, trailing by eight points in the first half, before overpowering Morgan State in the second half. BG faced adversity early...
247Sports
Why the Duke's Mayo Bowl picked Maryland, and why Mike Locksley wanted to play in it
Among the bowl games Maryland football had been linked to, there was little doubt that the Duke's Mayo Bowl was the most attractive, largely because of the location. Charlotte is about 400 miles from College Park, so it's a doable trip for fans and family. And then you have the link to Maryland's former conference home, the Atlantic Coast Conference.
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals
Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Versus Morgan State Game Canceled
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s game versus Morgan State on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Morgan State program. Follow the Aggies. Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to...
247Sports
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard sees glimpses of 'championship level' in win over Illinois
Maryland basketball remained undefeated with Thursday's 71-66 win over Illinois. The No. 22 Terps (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosted the Illini (6-2, 0-1) at UMD's XFINITY Center with a buzzing crowd watching as first-year head coach Kevin Willard's team earned its first ranked win. "I thought the crowd was off...
KSNB Local4
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
247Sports
Underwood wonders "what the hell Maryland fans want," Willard reacts to first taste of electric Xfinity Center
In a scene that will become familiar as long as Maryland basketball keeps playing at a high level, Xfinity Center was crowded and loud on Friday night, helping energize the Terps en route to a 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois. With fans beginning to take notice of how good they are, it was the first big crowd of the season.
WJLA
High school football: Damascus wins Md. 3A State Title; Va. championship matchups now set
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you're a high school football player in the DMV and you take the field at any point in the month of December, it's a sign your season has gone exactly how you'd want it to. Just days after Quince Orchard High School took home...
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Young's Dagger | Nothing But Hart | Willard's Unreal Honeymoon
All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Bay Net
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win
– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
wmar2news
Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters
BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Woman Forgets Hiding Spot for $50,000-Winning Scratch-off
A Silver Spring woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Family Feud scratch-off at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The lucky winner claimed her prize this week after forgetting where she had hid the winning ticket in her home several months back. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Bay Net
Middle School Students Compete In Archery Tournament
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its 2022 Middle School Archery Tournament on Nov. 18 at Milton M. Somers Middle School. Archers from five of the county’s eight public middle schools participated, divided by grade level into boy and girl teams. The top boy and girl archer by grade were recognized, as well as teams overall.
nomadlawyer.org
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
themsuspokesman.com
Spokesman Hot Seat: Douglass Gwynn
For many years, Morgan State University has struggled with providing adequate housing to incoming freshmen and returning students. As Morgan sought to meet the needs of students with a record high enrollment of 9,100 students this fall, the school reached an agreement with Lord Baltimore Hotel in Downtown Baltimore to house 440 students.
