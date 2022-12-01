ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games.

Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14.

"We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to rush him back," Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight's game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run."

Miller, 33, was already ruled out of Buffalo's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

In 11 games (all starts) this season, Miller has recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles while forcing one fumble. He is in his first season with the Bills after signing a six-year, $120 million deal in March.

--Field Level Media

