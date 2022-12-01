ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tis the season for matching pajamas! Get into the holiday spirit with a family set of matching sleepwear - here's our guide to the most festive (and affordable) sets

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Holidays are a time for family bonding. And if you want to brighten up the time you spend together and take some cute holiday photos with your loved ones, you might want to check out matching pajama sets.

From subtly festive with stripes to ones with huge 'Merry Christmas' slogans, pajamas come in sizes from newborn baby to XL. or larger adult, males so you can pick up a matching item for each member of the family.

Starting at $9.99 for a kids two-piece and going up to around $20, you can kit out the whole family in something super cozy and have money left from $100.

The fairisle knit means you can wear these all winter, and get more value per wear.

From $9.99 Shop

We looked for comfortable styles made from soft material, as you don't want to sacrifice the feel-good factor for a festive print.

Here are our top pajama picks on Amazon.

Keep it simple in festive stripes. These are great for older kids who may be shy about matching with the family in a bolder festive print.

These are super affordable and the great thing about this set is that it also has a matching pet bandana for dogs.

From $16.99 Shop

Burt's Bees are famous for their soft, quality cotton so you are getting exterme comfort with this set.

For adults, the burgundy top is super versatile and can be worn on its own as regular clothing or with shorts in warmer weather.

From $24.95 Shop

It's the most Christmassy time of the year and now you can express that by what you wear.

The pants from these set in classic tartan can be reused all year round so this is not just a one-off for Christmas.

From $16.99 Shop

These are a great value option, especially if you have a big family.

Despite the affiordable price, the material is soft and cozy and ideal for both lounging and sleep.

An elasticated waist and banded leg cuffs add the comfort factor if you're wearing these to move around the house.

From $11.98 Shop

With long sleeves and long pants, these are perfect for cozy winter holiday nights snuggled up at home.

The large Merry Christmas slogan will look amazing in family selfies.

From $16.99 Shop

For extra warmth and coziness, you cannot beat the comfort of a onesie. This one even has a hood for extra warmth.

With candy canes, stockings and snowflakes, this onesie will spread joy to you and your loved ones.

From $16.99 Shop

