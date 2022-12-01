Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Another Chinese Rocket Mishap Threatens Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites
A Long March 6A breaks up in orbit, threatening SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation
CNET
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Moon Lander and Rover: How to Watch
While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida soon. The Hakuto...
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report said
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times that Moscow quietly added tankers this year, coming as Europe puts a price cap on Russian oil.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX launches new cargo Dragon spacecraft to space station
WASHINGTON — A brand new SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched a new cargo Dragon spacecraft Nov. 26, carrying supplies, experiments and new solar arrays for the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper...
FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites
As part of the company's next-gen internet tech, SpaceX has been given permission by the FCC to launch several thousand new Starlink satellites into orbit.
Elon Musk says he will test out his own brain implant as he makes major Neuralink announcement
Elon Musk wants to try Neuralink as soon as it is ready, but the company has delayed human trials several times.
NASA's Viking 1 may have landed at the site of an ancient Martian megatsunami
Viking 1 made history as the first spacecraft to land on Mars, capturing the first images taken from the ground on the red planet. New research suggests the lander touched down where a Martian megatsunami deposited materials 3.4 billion years ago.
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Phys.org
The world finally has its first 'parastronaut'. Can we expect anyone to be able to go to space one day?
The European Space Agency made history last week with the announcement of the first "parastronaut," 41-year-old UK citizen John McFall. He is the first candidate selected for the Parastronaut Feasibility project, described by ESA as a "serious, dedicated and honest attempt to clear the path to space for a professional astronaut with a physical disability."
Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office
There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
