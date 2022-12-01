ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
CNET

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Moon Lander and Rover: How to Watch

While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida soon. The Hakuto...
Jalopnik

Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station

While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Defense One

Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live

The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX launches new cargo Dragon spacecraft to space station

WASHINGTON — A brand new SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched a new cargo Dragon spacecraft Nov. 26, carrying supplies, experiments and new solar arrays for the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper...
Interesting Engineering

‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond

In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Salon

Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office

There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy