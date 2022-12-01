Read full article on original website
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
wichitabyeb.com
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita
Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review the northwest Wichita Five Guys Burgers & Fries!
It’s time to visit the northwest Wichita location of the American fast casual chain focused on burgers, hot dogs and fries. Founded in Arlington, VA over 35 years ago, Five Guys has grown to over 1,500 locations with three locations in Wichita: one downtown on east Douglas, out west on north Maize and in northeast Wichita at 29th & Rock.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Wichita family heading to Disney World on Snowball Express
On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.
wichitabyeb.com
Comparing Prices of Wichita’s Family Entertainment Options
Any time an entertainment option opens in Wichita, the first thing people will complain about is price. I get it, times can be tough and not everybody has the money to take their family out. The issue I have is when people start to beat down on something that’s comparable in price to another option they will support. People will also fluctuate prices based on additional costs that don’t necessarily have to be a part of the excursion, such as food and drink.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces passing of red river hog
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its social media pages today to announce the passing of their red river hog named "Charlotte." They say an emergency medical exam last week revealed a grave prognosis. At that time they made the decision to humanely euthanize her. The exact cause is yet to be determined by a necropsy.
Kansas high school coaching legend Steve Eck reaches 1,000th win milestone at Kapaun
Regardless of the level, Steve Eck has been a historic winner during his 45-year coaching career.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critically in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critical in a crash at North Seneca Street and West Museum Boulevard, near Seneca and Central, in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. The crash involved an SUV and a car happened about 10:20 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the car...
foxkansas.com
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita
Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
KAKE TV
K-State fans in Wichita watch, celebrate Big 12 championship
The Wichita Catbackers, a local non-profit, hosted watch parties for the Big 12 Championship Saturday at Chicken N Pickle and Walk-On’s for Kansas State fans in Wichita. The Wildcats won in overtime against Texas Christian University. It was the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2012. “This is...
Wichita airport officer recognized for getting man with dementia back home to east coast
An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.
KWCH.com
Fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two staff members were injured and students arrested following a fight at Wichita West High School on Friday. The incident which erupted during lunch led to a lockdown, a spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools confirmed. The district said two students got into a fight and as...
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
kfdi.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
