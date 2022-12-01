ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KEKB

Dark Shadows
2d ago

New Mexico should be on the top of the list. A crappy judicial system that favors the criminals and the worst state for anything and everything.

Jim Vrasic
2d ago

I was born and lived most of my life in Plano Texas. But I was lucky to retire in 2010, I moved to Westcliffe Colorado and bought a ranch with a 3 bedroom 2 bath Cabin. I’m at 8790 in elevation. I was worried at first so I rented a house in Silver cliff estate’s, I spent 6 months there to make sure I could adjust. Today it’s been 12.5 years living here and 12 on my Ranch. I’m not moving until I die! Then they can spill out my ashes were I go hunting and ATV riding. Please everyone else not in Colorado, stay we’re you are it sucks and the people hate outsiders lol. But honestly stay away Jim V.

Steve Wodtke
2d ago

The answers clearly reflect what a country music audience would say. Let's not ignore the most impoverished, uneducated, and unhealthy states in the country. THE SOUTH.

Related
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
OutThere Colorado

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?

It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
New York Post

Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks

Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
Outsider.com

Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why

As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
CBS Denver

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days. There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then. Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute. We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend. 
Whiskey Riff

Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado

But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Outsider.com

VIDEO: BASE Jumper Slams Cliff Before Chute Snags a Rock in Death-Defying Moment

A BASE jumper caught a lucky break over the Thanksgiving weekend, one that, more than likely, saved their life. Footage captures the moment a BASE jumper at Kane Creek Canyon in Moab, Utah slammed into the side of a cliff at a high rate of speed. Supposedly, the contact knocked them unconscious. Reports state the one thing that saved the jumper’s life was their parachute, however, not in a way we would expect. Instead, the chute only partially deployed during the feat and became caught on a rock, stopping the athlete’s fall.
