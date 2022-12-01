Read full article on original website
The 4 Best Portable Heaters to Use This Winter
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're someone who is always cold, winter is the time of year you're going to need to bring out a few key pieces of gear: from heated blankets to wool base layers, there's lots of products that can help keep you warm and toasty during snowy evenings. Perhaps the product that will go the furthest in your battle against cold fingers and toes is the portable heater. Affordable and lightweight, if you find the best portable heater to suit your needs, it can really pack a punch. When looking for the right one for your household, we considered a few types to showcase -- because you may want to use one just for yourself, you may want to use it outdoors or in a tent, or you may want to heat up a small room or bedroom with it. These categories guided our selections, and we think we found the best ones you can find online for a fairly decent price, too. Most importantly, they needed to have safety features: all of the selections on our list have automatic shut-off in case the device overheats or tips over. As always, it's very important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines when it comes to your portable heater, and as a general rule, you'll want to unplug it whenever the heater is not in use or when you leave the house. However, when used correctly, you'll find that a portable heater keeps you and your family warm without taking up a large amount of space, making a lot of noise, or expelling a lot of energy -- which will keep you warm without costing you a lot of money on your next electric bill. We rounded up our favorites below:
tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
I spent a night in an EarthCruiser overlanding RV and saw why people are shelling out $350,000 for the luxurious home on wheels
The large lofted bed, kitchen, and secret bathroom made EarthCruiser's tiny home on wheels the most luxurious vehicle I've ever been in.
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Nearly 40,000 customers were still without power in North Carolina on Sunday night, after an apparent incident of vandalism involving the use of a firearm cut power a night prior in Moore County.
Wildlife Update: Western snowy plovers
Breeding season for the federally threatened western snowy plovers has officially come to an end, according to a release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). The plovers must continue to forage for food and work to stay warm and protected from the elements as winter sets in. This small shorebird moves along the sand by foot rather than flight, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife...
onekindesign.com
Inside an inviting lakefront home that communes with nature in Montana
Charles Cunniffe Architects in collaboration with Denman Construction have created this modern lakefront home that is nestled along Whitefish Lake, Montana. This lakeside property features over 150 feet of beach frontage, presenting unique opportunities and challenges, namely a stand of mature trees and a natural spring on the building site.
Pamplin Media Group
Simple, inexpensive staging strategies
An inviting, clutter-free foyer or entryway can make a strong first impression. Staging has long been part of selling a home, and for a good reason. When selling a home, it makes sense for sellers to make their homes as appealing as possible, even if a recent study indicates that staging may not compel buyers to offer more money.
housebeautiful.com
The Ultimate Guide to Restoring Historic Homes and Old Fixer Uppers
Instagram and TV can make fixing up a historic home seem rewarding, fun, and glamorous. And in the end, it often is! But rest assured, it’s also a complex undertaking that requires a discerning eye and smart forward-planning. We read through the tedious government documents and tapped tons of experts in the real estate and restoration spaces to break down all the ins and outs for you before you embark on your own project (so maybe wait on impulse buying that Zillow steal!). Here’s what to expect and how to navigate the process of restoring a fixer-upper, whether it's a formerly fancy historic home or just a house that's just been neglected for a decade or so. Follow our guide, which lays out all the advice from the pre-purchasing phase to the renovation and decorating stages, and even re-sale time.
Revamp your bedding before the holidays with a cozy 25% off Coyuchi home goods
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. When was the last time you got new sheets? How about a duvet cover? If you’re still sporting the same bedding you’ve had since college—including that single sad, deflated pillow—it might be time to finally update and upgrade your linens and bedcovers. Coyuchi has you covered with 25 percent off all gifts, and a free gift with a purchase of $300 or more. Even better, all shipping is free. So take advantage of this Coyuchi bedding home goods sale while you can.
NBC Sports
On Our Way Home: Chapter Ten
I pushed open the door to our bedroom. The suite on the second floor had become the temporary storage facility for all the stuff that had to be tucked out of sight during the party. All the stuff that otherwise cluttered our day-to-day lives. All the stuff that became part of the permanent landscape of the interior of our home. All the stuff that needed to be removed completely from view whenever company came to the house. As if we had to pretend we didn’t actually live there, that it was ready for an open house. Ready to be sold. Ready for a new family to take possession, as long as no one went into our bedroom, or opened any of the closets or drawers.
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles
If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
myzeo.com
4 Roof Problems Many Homeowners Experience
A roof is one of a home’s most expensive components, so you likely want to protect it. However, you also want to keep an eye out for roof problems that could lead to leaks, mold, mildew, rot, and other issues. Roofing problems often indicate other structural problems in the...
caandesign.com
A Step-By-Step DIY Guide to Bathroom Remodeling
Bathrooms are one of the first places homeowners prioritize remodeling because of their small space, which makes the project faster, easier, and less expensive. By taking the DIY route, you can save even more. Remodeling your bathroom can be as easy as changing a few old faucets and towel rods or as difficult as breaking down walls and rearranging toilets and tubs. This article will go through a step-by-step diy guide to bathroom remodeling.
'I Live in an Underground Home, It Halved Our Bills'
In the early 80s, I saw the Earth House Estate Lättenstrasse on TV for the first time. I'd always had a passion for architecture so I was fascinated by the whole concept: round homes, almost like igloos, sprayed with concrete and covered with earth and grass. I was a...
Pamplin Media Group
Dog helps dental patients feel comforted at Lake Oswego clinic
Lake Oswego Dental Care employs Riley, a 7-year-old golden retriever who welcomes patients and sits with them during their visits. A local dentist enlists a canine pal to help comfort patients during procedures. Riley, a 7-year-old golden retriever, uses her talents for happily greeting patients and keeping them company during...
