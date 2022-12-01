Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're someone who is always cold, winter is the time of year you're going to need to bring out a few key pieces of gear: from heated blankets to wool base layers, there's lots of products that can help keep you warm and toasty during snowy evenings. Perhaps the product that will go the furthest in your battle against cold fingers and toes is the portable heater. Affordable and lightweight, if you find the best portable heater to suit your needs, it can really pack a punch. When looking for the right one for your household, we considered a few types to showcase -- because you may want to use one just for yourself, you may want to use it outdoors or in a tent, or you may want to heat up a small room or bedroom with it. These categories guided our selections, and we think we found the best ones you can find online for a fairly decent price, too. Most importantly, they needed to have safety features: all of the selections on our list have automatic shut-off in case the device overheats or tips over. As always, it's very important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines when it comes to your portable heater, and as a general rule, you'll want to unplug it whenever the heater is not in use or when you leave the house. However, when used correctly, you'll find that a portable heater keeps you and your family warm without taking up a large amount of space, making a lot of noise, or expelling a lot of energy -- which will keep you warm without costing you a lot of money on your next electric bill. We rounded up our favorites below:

