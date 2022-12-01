Read full article on original website
hudsontv.com
WNY Commissioner Margarita Guzman Endorses Cirillo for Mayor, Joins West New York Forward Team
West New York Commissioner of Revenue and Finance, Margarita Guzman, released the following statement:. “I am extremely proud to support Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo, Ph.D. in his bid to become the next Mayor of the Town of West New York. During the past eight years we’ve served together, it is clear that his drive, determination and passion revolve around helping our residents and moving our Town in a positive direction. As someone who immigrated here from the Dominican Republic, I understand the challenges our immigrant community faces and bring a unique perspective to the governing body. We need a Mayor that will be accessible to our community and he has demonstrated time and time again that he is more than capable of putting in the necessary hard work for the betterment of our Town. I look forward to working with him and our entire West New York Forward Team during the campaign.”
hudsontv.com
Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location in Jersey City on Dec 5
Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location in Jersey City. Resource and Referral Center’s Grand Opening Will Be Held Dec. 5. Jersey City, N.J. – The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
queenseagle.com
City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees
The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – An inspiration, a woman of God and a role model: those are some words to describe Sonia Gordon, the now-retired City Clerk of Paterson. Mayor André Sayegh presented Gordon with the key to the city, a bookend to a story that began three decades ago. “When my mom migrated from Jamaica […]
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York
Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
De Blasio was admonished by ethics board for using city staff and phone for politicking. His underlings weren’t so lucky.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio violated conflicts of interest rules more extensively than previously known — but the city’s ethics board kept the breaches under wraps by admonishing him privately, documents obtained by THE CITY show. Twice in 2016 the Conflicts of Interest Board sent a letter to...
New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar
NEW YORK -- In an ongoing effort to get ride of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi has an office filled with pictures of rats, which is fitting since Adams has given her the job of hiring a rat czar, someone who can mount a coordinated inter-agency effort to get rats out of the kitchens of NYCHA buildings, and all the other places where the rascally rodents disgust and...
News 12
DOJ: 17 NYS, NYC public employees charged with receiving illegal pandemic relief loans
The Department of Justice has charged 17 New York state and New York City public employees with fraudulently acquiring pandemic relief loans. Nineteen defendants are being charged for allegedly submitting applications to receive funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, as well as Economic Injury Disaster Loans. According to an...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
NYPD SHAKEUP: 4 chiefs to retire at end of month
There’s a shakeup happening with the top brass at the NYPD, 1010 WINS has learned.
hudsontv.com
East Newark Rings In The Holidays With Annual Tree Lighting
It may have come a day late due to inclement weather, but that didn’t stop East Newark residents from coming out on a sunny, Sunday afternoon, to light the municipal Christmas tree. Santa was on hand to take photos with residents and elected officials, and hot chocolate and other refreshments were served. It was a wonderful way for the borough to ring in the holiday season.
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
Yes they cannabis: Hordes of illegal shops — some selling tainted pot — invade NYC
There are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with many of the pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals. The survey, conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association — in concert with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council — bought cannabis products from 20 unlicensed stores that publicly advertise selling marijuana, and had the products tested by an independent lab. The lab results found the presence of potentially deadly E. coli, salmonella, heavy...
