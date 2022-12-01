West New York Commissioner of Revenue and Finance, Margarita Guzman, released the following statement:. “I am extremely proud to support Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo, Ph.D. in his bid to become the next Mayor of the Town of West New York. During the past eight years we’ve served together, it is clear that his drive, determination and passion revolve around helping our residents and moving our Town in a positive direction. As someone who immigrated here from the Dominican Republic, I understand the challenges our immigrant community faces and bring a unique perspective to the governing body. We need a Mayor that will be accessible to our community and he has demonstrated time and time again that he is more than capable of putting in the necessary hard work for the betterment of our Town. I look forward to working with him and our entire West New York Forward Team during the campaign.”

