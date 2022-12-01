Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
Paul Pierce Says Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Surpassed Kevin Durant
Former NBA player Paul Pierce is known for his outlandish takes, especially when it comes to the Miami Heat. Pierce recently made another bold claim on his podcast with Kevin Garnett. When the subject of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum arose, Piece said he was a better player than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball
The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley, Calls Him A 'Clown'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is not happy with Charles Barkley
Lakers News: "Big Shot Rob" Horry Talks Russell Westbrook's Masterful Passing
Russell Westbrook is letting the game come to hi
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Challenges Scottie Pippen To A 2-On-2 Duel Between Fathers And Sons
Shaquille O'Neal has gotten used to challenging former and current NBA players, which has earned him a lot of criticism from fans. Still, Shaq doesn't care about that, as he always brings up his accolades to shut people down. It's not odd to see the former center talking about how...
Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team
Floyd Mayweather is looking to become NBA owner in Seattle or Las Vegas.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Missing Work For Best Possible Reason
The backup point guard will be sitting out the start of the team's road trip tonight.
People
Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal
Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning join forces to improve youth center in Miami
O’Neal and Mourning have teamed up to refurbish an indoor basketball court at a Youth Center in Miami as part of a $20 million project.
Grizzlies’ Danny Green Reunites With Former 76ers Teammates
Former 76er Danny Green catches up with some of his former teammates on Friday night.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Wizards Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.
Revisiting the Giannis Antetokounmpo-James Harden rivalry
The two stars have some history behind them.
Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Retro Shoes in New Colorway
Adidas is releasing Kobe Bryant's old basketball shoes in a new colorway that is perfect for Lakers fans.
