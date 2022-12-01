Read full article on original website
10 festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Here are some ideas to make the most of the holiday season. Skate the Station tickets are $16 for a 75-minute session and skate rental. Hours: The rink is open now through Jan. 16. Hours are 4-10pm Monday-Friday; 11am-11pm Saturday; and noon-8pm...
Dorian Gray Restaurant Opens in Buckhead
With a 'coastal-European, south-of-France vibe," the restaurant combines the owners' 'cultural heritage with a love of deep house music to create a unique culinary and social experience in Buckhead.'
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 2-4
ATLANTA — There's nothing like the holiday season and there's so many things to do in Atlanta. This weekend buy gifts at markets from local and international vendors, catch a show at the theater or hang out under the fish at the Georgia Aquarium as they decorate for the season.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 5 - Dec. 11
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Why just "dream" about Sugarplum Fairies when you can see them in action on stage? Or, maybe you're more interested in learning about Zoo Atlanta's beloved big creatures in a hands-on lesson with your little one. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
T.I. Explains Why It Took 3 Years To Open Trap City Cafe In Atlanta
T.I. explains why it took three years to open his new Atlanta restaurant, Trap City Cafe, which is next to the Trap Museum.
Discover Covington, Georgia’s, Hollywood History
Covington, Georgia, is internationally known as Hollywood of the South™ due to the many television and movie productions filmed in the city and county. With more than 140 programs, Covington has become a mecca for the film industry. Television series like Dukes of Hazzard, In the Heat of the Night, The Vampire Diaries, and Sweet Magnolias have all called the city home.
Sophie’s Jamaican Restaurant & Grill planned for Stone Mountain
It serves dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, spicy curried goat and coconut curry shrimp.
Charlamagne Tha God Featured In Krystal’s New Side Chik Commercial
Atlanta-based Krystal is back again with a new commercial about its Side Chik chicken sandwich. After enlisting Atlanta rap royalty 2Chainz in one commercial and adding the talents of social media influencer Brittany Renner, Krystal has upped the ante this time by featuring TV host and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Atlanta
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that made the biggest impact on the Atlanta dining scene this year. Despite dining rooms back open at full capacity and cocktails flowing at bars once again, 2022 proved to be another difficult year for the restaurant industry. Labor shortages lingered, causing service to suffer, and prices on ingredients skyrocketed, sometimes as much as 25 percent, leaving restaurant owners little choice but to pass costs on to diners.
Quality Control's Coach K Is Now Part Owner Of Bojangles
Quality Control Music‘s co-founder Coach K is upping his business portfolio as one of the new owners of Bojangles, one of the south’s most popular restaurant chains. Coach K (real name Kevin Lee) and Warner Records music executive Mel Carter are part owners of Melanbo, which has struck up a development agreement with the food franchise, making their company the largest Black-owned franchise within Bojangles.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Newly Listed, Three-Story Contemporary Home is a Rare Find in Virginia Highland
Back wall of 4 bed, 4.5 bath home is lined with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, leads to infinity-edge pool
Man arrested in the death of Atlanta rapper, TakeOff
TakeOff, who was part of the famed rap trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. He was at a private party when gunfire went off in a crowd.
5 Big Atlanta Restaurant Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
With less than a month to go before the start of 2023, December means announcing this year’s winners of the Eater Awards, covering all of the latest restaurant holiday happenings, and reporting on the continued rush to open restaurants before the end of 2022. Sadly, December also often brings news of many restaurant closures.
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles
Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
News anchor, entrepreneur, poet: Cynthia Good finds new outlet for her unique voice
Cynthia Good has been using her unique voice for decades, first as a well-known news anchor, then as an entrepreneur, and now as a poet. Many Atlantans will remember Good as one of the faces of Fox 5 Atlanta’s news anchor team. In the late ’90s, she pivoted and launched Atlanta Woman magazine, and then […] The post News anchor, entrepreneur, poet: Cynthia Good finds new outlet for her unique voice appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
