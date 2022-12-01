ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red Sox Links: Is Xander Bogaerts The Sox Top Priority Or Not?

If you’ve been thinking that the Red Sox actions with respect to Xander Bogaerts don’t exactly match the rhetoric that he’s their top priority, you’re not alone. Here, Peter Abraham comes out with guns blazing, alleging that the Red Sox front office doesn’t really intend to sign him at all, and has essentially been misleading the public. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
OTM Open Thread 12/5: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Winter Meetings continue. Xander Bogaerts may be close to signing with the Chicago Cubs. What are the Red Sox doing?. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
2022 SB Nation Off-season GM Simulation

A couple weeks ago 30 SB Nation baseball writers got together and conducted the annual SBN GM Simulation. For three days we acted as the GM of a team - I represented the Red Sox once more - with one goal: prepare the 2023 roster. Each GM is given a roster of current players as of the end of the season, so any move the real teams made during the first few days of the off-season weren’t reflected. We made our own non-tender decisions etc.

