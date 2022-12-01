ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
kpq.com

Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eastbound I-90 at North Bend reopens after 15-car collision near Easton

Eastbound Interstate 90 at North Bend has reopened after being closed due to a 15-car collision near Easton, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The WSDOT Twitter account for I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass traffic tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The eastbound closure began at milepost...
kpq.com

Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee

The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
KHQ Right Now

Blewett Pass reopens after serious collision

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - After multiple crashes on Blewett Pass, the roadway is now back open, though traffic remains slow-going. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:30...
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...

