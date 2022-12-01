Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Golden Apple Booster Club Host Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar
The Golden Apple Booster Club held their annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School Saturday. Funds from this bazaar will go towards uniforms, trips to statewide competitions, along with funding for other music departments like the Marching Band, Jazz Band, and the Wind Ensemble. The event began at 9...
lakechelanmirror.com
1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ a success
Volunteers at the the 1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ helped make the event to support homeless veterans a success. Photos courtesy Norm Manly.
q13fox.com
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation
The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
KHQ Right Now
Blewett Pass reopens after serious collision
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - After multiple crashes on Blewett Pass, the roadway is now back open, though traffic remains slow-going. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:30...
ifiberone.com
Intent to kill? Disgruntled metal shop employee wielding shotgun arrested after barricading self in business
ELLENSBURG - A Cle Elum business owner's absence from work may have saved his life after an armed and disgruntled employee went looking for them at a metal shop on the east side of town in the late morning on Friday. Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say two Moore's Metal Works...
