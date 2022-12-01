ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kpq.com

Golden Apple Booster Club Host Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar

The Golden Apple Booster Club held their annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School Saturday. Funds from this bazaar will go towards uniforms, trips to statewide competitions, along with funding for other music departments like the Marching Band, Jazz Band, and the Wind Ensemble. The event began at 9...
q13fox.com

Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
kpq.com

Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee

The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
KOIN 6 News

Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum

Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
KHQ Right Now

Blewett Pass reopens after serious collision

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - After multiple crashes on Blewett Pass, the roadway is now back open, though traffic remains slow-going. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:30...

