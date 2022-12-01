Read full article on original website
Reives picked by NC House Democrats to stay minority leader
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state Rep. Robert Reives of Chatham County was picked on Monday by fellow Democrats to remain the party's state House leader for the next two years. New and returning Democrats who won their House elections last month met and selected Reives as the chamber's...
NC woman gives birth, wins $100,000 in lottery on the same day
CONCORD, N.C. — Hours before Brenda Gomez Hernandez went into labor and delivered her baby girl, she won a $100,000 prize. “I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.”. Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, won $50,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing....
North Carolina, other states aiming to stop plastic pollution at the source
America has a trash problem, with the 2,000 active landfills across the country filling up faster than expected. Locally, the South Wake Landfill expected to reach capacity between 2040 and 2042. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the country creates 300 million tons of waste each year. It equates...
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.VA. — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of overgrowth...
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death. Judd died on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of 76....
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX — Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a...
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
What to watch in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
Lindberg pitches sale to avoid liquidation, but regulators say he hasn't provided details
A North Carolina billionaire facing multiple investigations, and three years into a government takeover of insurance companies he owns, said Monday he has agreed to sell those companies to avoid a forced liquidation. In a news release, Lindberg said he had reached a $307 million deal with Universal Financial Holdings...
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
PORTLAND, ORE. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state...
