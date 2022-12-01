Read full article on original website
Aggies HOT BOARD: Potential Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator Candidates
Who could be running the show next fall in Aggieland on offense?
Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
Former Longview QB, Haynes King, enters transfer portal leaving Texas A&M
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – According to reports, Haynes King, former Longview quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Texas A&M. King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.
Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Guyer (Denton, Texas) quarterback Jackson Arnold is a top-10 player in the country, but in last year's Texas UIL 6A Division 2 State Championship, he was bottled up by Westlake (Austin, Texas). The Oklahoma commit is looking to make it back to the state title game this year, but first he has to advance beyond Southlake Carroll in a state quarterfinals matchup between nationally ranked programs on Saturday afternoon. Guyer is undefeated and the No. 10 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while Southlake Carroll also has a perfect 13-0 record and is the 23rd team in the country.
What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
Matt Carpenter Reacts on Twitter to TCU Making College Football Playoff
Texas Christian University alum Matt Carpenter tweeted his support to the TCU Horned Frogs football team Sunday, after the team punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff in December. Carpenter is a currently free agent, and has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
Air Force football draws Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl, closing another season vs. Power Five foe
Troy Calhoun said he might consider putting two players together in a jersey in an effort to replicate the size Air Force will face against Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl. "We might have to get creative," Calhoun said. The Falcons learned Sunday that they are returning to the Armed...
Look: Prosper beats Lewisville 24-13 in UIL 6A Division I Region I championship
MCKINNEY, Texas — Harrison Rosar passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead Prosper to a 24-13 win over Lewisville in the Texas 6A Division I Region I final on Saturday. Prosper led 10-7 at halftime, but Adam Due changed the momentum of the game by intercepting a pass at Lewisville's ...
Prosper beats Lewisville in UIL 6A playoffs: 'We have been preparing for this moment for four years'
By Cody Thorn | Photos/Video by Robbie Rakestraw McKINNEY - After three straight trips to the quarterfinals, Prosper got over the proverbial hump Saturday afternoon. The Eagles took advantage of turnovers to build an early advantage and picked up a 24-13 in the Class 6A Division I regional final at ...
VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll
It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!
No. 1 Houston outlasts persistent Saint Mary’s
J’Wan Roberts registered 15 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Houston remained unbeaten with a 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s
K-State fans flock to Arlington for Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football fans are ready to roll for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. “What better time to be a Wildcat?” K-State graduate Cole Hickerson said. K-State plays TCU for a Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. […]
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two weeks after being eliminated from the Class 5A Division I UIL State Football Playoffs, KBTX Sports has learned that Lee Fedora is stepping down as the campus athletic coordinator and head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School. Fedora, a graduate of A&M Consolidated...
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Wildcats booked their place in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon with a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll. Less than two minutes into the game, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Carroll responded with a touchdown of its own...
Justin, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer
PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
