NJ Continues Its Green Energy Journey
You can’t talk about energy in the Garden State without discussing sustainability and the state’s ambitious Energy Master Plan (EMP), which Gov. Phil Murphy officially outlined in January 2020. The EMP sets forth a strategic vision for the production, distribution, consumption and conservation of energy in New Jersey, all with the goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050.
Largest Landfill Solar Project in North America Completed in Mt. Olive
CEP Renewables, along with CS Energy, Terrasmart, Lindsay Precast and NJR Clean Energy Ventures, announced the completion of the largest landfill solar project in North America. The 25.6 megawatt (dc) solar project, located in Mount Olive, has enabled the township to recoup nearly $2.3 million in past taxes while at the same time transitioning the former Combe Fill North Landfill Superfund site into a revenue-generating, clean energy asset.
