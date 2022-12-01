Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s Raw. There will be two triple threat matches – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss. The winners of those matches will meet in a singles match next week on Raw for a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated card for the show below:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Who Will Win the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring? & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Reacts To Comments About William Regal’s Advice Not Being Appreciated In The Promotion
William Regal is expected to make his return to WWE following a short run with AEW. As noted, Regal is finalizing a WWE deal with the expectation that he will officially start with the company after the New Year in a backstage role. Regal was written off storylines last week...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee, nearly two years after the former AEW TNT Champion’s death. Lee, formerly Luke Harper in WWE, died in December 2020 of what was diagnosed as Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. At a WWE live event in Lee’s hometown of Rochester,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos
If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Is Interested In Doing AEW Commentary, More
During the latest edition of his “Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on his desire to do commentary for AEW. He said,. “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Rochester, NY: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma defeated Xia Li. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (Mia Yim...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 5, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5, 2022!. The Bloodline walked out to start the show. We saw a backstage promo by The Bloodline where they said they don’t care who is in their way. Matt Riddle rode past them on a scooter. Solo Sikoa attacked Elias from behind before the rest of The Bloodline jumped in to take him out.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Files New Trademark For Hat Trick
On November 30, AEW filed to trademark the term ‘Hat Trick’ for entertainment purposes. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 12/2/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 902,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,166,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. SmackDown pulled in a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.54 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Black Taurus Added To 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
You can add Black Taurus to the list of names competing in the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. On Saturday, PWG announced that Taurus will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, and Lio Rush as confirmed names participating in the tournament.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony D’Angelo Set To Make In-Ring Return On Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Tony D’Angelo will be making his in-ring return on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE.com posted the following announcement today to hype the return:. After suffering an injury weeks ago by the hands of the now NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tony D’Angelo is ready to make his in-ring return to NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Full Details On How To Buy ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report
A press release giving the full details on how to buy ROH Final Battle was issued today. The show will be available on Bleacher Report this Saturday at 4:00 PM for $39.99. You can check out the official announcement below:. Ring of Honor “Final Battle” Pay-Per-View to Stream on Bleacher...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stevie Ray Reveals What Went Wrong With The nWo
During a recent appearance on “The Grue Room Show,” Stevie Ray commented on his history with the nWo and the stable’s “hostile takeover” of WCW. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the factors that eventually led to the group’s popularity dwindling. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/2/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 361,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.08 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #60 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Comments / 0