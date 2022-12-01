Read full article on original website
via.news
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Soybean Stock Down Momentum With A 16% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) slid by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 22:19 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,499.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.23% up from its 52-week low and 10.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 5 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,562.02. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.05% up from its 52-week low and 9.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.919% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9188% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.79. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.897% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
via.news
Redfin Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 28.31% in 21 sessions from $4.31 at 2022-11-10, to $5.53 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. Redfin’s...
via.news
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Down By 20% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 20.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Monday, 5 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,637.95. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.18% up from its 52-week low and 6.51% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 27.91% in 21 sessions from $0.72 at 2022-11-11, to $0.52 at 16:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.18% to $11,212.08, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
via.news
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed
Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation
via.news
Tesla And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Jiayin Group (JFIN), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:16 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.95 and 4.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.96.
via.news
Nike And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise...
