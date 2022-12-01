Read full article on original website
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
Winter Destinations in the US: Warm Places to Visit in January
Do you want to skip the winter wonderland and get out of the cold for this winter? There’s no reason you can’t escape to the tropics for some much-needed warmth if you’d rather chase after summer than deal with the winter blues.
Exploring the Caribbean on the World’s First Hybrid Ship
Ship. Boat. Bus. Boat. Walk. That’s how I made it to Lamanai, an ancient Mayan city reservation in Northern Belize that was the longest occupied of the Mayan world (3,000 years). In Mayan, Lamanai means “submerged crocodile,” which fits as it sits along the lush and green crocodile waters of the New River that took us there.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand
Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts: The Pioneers of Luxury Travel
There is something to be said for travel brands that hold a rich history. To withstand the test of time signifies you must be doing something right: acting as a pioneer and a trailblazer, and committing to constant reinvention while honoring the past. From its diverse global portfolio to a commitment to the future of responsible travel, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a true industry leader. As the first global luxury hotel brand, InterContinental was at the forefront of culture-expanding international travel and continues to lead the way today.
Follow These Instagram Accounts for Epic Coverage of the Mauna Loa Eruption
On Nov. 27, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years. Mauna Loa’s historic eruption has drawn residents from across the islands as well as visitors from around the world to Hawaiʻi Island. Among the spectators are talented photographers who are capturing the sheer beauty and power of Mauna Loa. Fortunately, for those unable to see the lava flow in-person, you can see the monumental eruption by following these professional photographers on Instagram and staying up to date through the National Park Service and U.S. Geological Survey.
How to See the Mauna Loa Volcano Eruption
For weeks, the largest active volcano on the planet has been rumbling, sparking a series of mini earthquakes. Since September, geologists have reported an increase in seismic activity and on Nov. 15, 50 small-magnitude earthquakes rattled Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi Island. Then on Nov. 27, at around 11:30 p.m. a fissure opened on the floor of the summit caldera. According to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, lava filled Mokaʻāweoweo within hours and produced a lava lake that overflowed on its southwest end.
AL HADHEERAH RETURNS WITH A REIMAGINED ARABIAN DINING EXPERIENCE
In anticipation of the reopening of Dubai’s quintessential desert resort Bab Al Shams, Al Hadheerah returns this winter with a multi-sensory dining and live entertainment experience rooted in storied and traditional Arabic culture. The reimagined offering takes you back to the Bedouin settings with stellar dining and theatrical experiences under Dubai’s starry night sky.
Kauna'oa Bay, Big Island, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)
Hawaii is famous for being home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the US and the world. Each of its islands offers many beaches that are worth visiting, such as the majestic Hulopo'e Beach in Lana'i, Ka'anapali Beach in Maui, or Hanauma Bay, in Oahu. We, however, chose...
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
This Luxe $330,000 a Week Fiji Island Buyout Gives Whole New Meaning to the Words ‘All-Inclusive’
Forget your typical tropical vacation. One luxe hotel in Fiji is now offering you and a few of your closest pals the chance to have an entire island property to yourselves. The storied Wakaya Club & Spa has recently launched a new buyout initiative where you can bring up to 31 companions for an epic all-inclusive escape. Located on Fiji’s Wakaya Island, the resort is known for its pristine beaches and stunning rain forests. The experience, priced from $330,750 per week, lets you and your friends pick among the hotel’s 10 free-standing waterfront cottages, each with a unique vibe and ambiance....
Catalina Island, Dominican Republic (with Map & Photos)
The tiny Catalina Island, with an area of only 10 square kilometers. Which is part of the Dominican Republic and is famous for its azure beaches. The island is located in the Caribbean, like the famous Saona, but much less advertised. Therefore, there are many times fewer tourists here.
Polynesian pride: Three-day canoe voyage in mid-Pacific
The causes are worthy, the course is daunting – almost 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean in a large canoe.It’s the Hoki Mai Challenge, which started Saturday in Rapa Nui, a territory in the Pacific that is part of Chile and is better known as Easter Island. The event consists of a canoe voyage in which nine Rapanuis, two Chileans and one Hawaiian seek to raise awareness about the importance of women in the world, urge protection of the environment, and celebrate the union of the islands of Polynesia.The 12 athletes have been...
