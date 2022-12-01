ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee. The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six...
Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
Chamber executive sees benefits in divided government

A vice president with the United States Chamber of Commerce gives a less-than-optimistic look at Congress during a St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce event. Ron Eidshaug, who lobbies Congress on behalf of the Chamber, says he’s not totally pessimistic about Capitol Hill and the coming divided government. “The good...
