The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee. The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six...
Progressives grumble as Respect for Marriage Act advances: ‘I hate the Senate bill’
The Respect for Marriage Act, lauded by Schumer as a "momentous step" for LGBTQ rights, is getting criticism from some of the left for not going far enough.
Senate vote averts rail strike; Moran, Marshall vote no on paid sick leave
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved quickly Thursday to avert a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders warned would have had devastating consequences for the nation's economy. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between...
As crime creeps closer to colleges, expert says banning guns from campus would leave people more vulnerable
More than a dozen states across the country allow legally carry of firearms on college and university campuses, which comes at a time when crimes have creeped closer to colleges.
Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
Congressman LaTurner finds himself in a different position after re-election
What a difference two years makes. Eastern Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner easily won re-election this year, his first re-election bid. LaTurner, a Republican who left the Kansas state Treasurer’s Office to run for Congress two years ago, says this year’s campaign differed from his first. “The biggest difference...
Blunt votes with Dems: Same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
Oath Keepers boss guilty of Civil War-era charge in 1/6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty...
Chamber executive sees benefits in divided government
A vice president with the United States Chamber of Commerce gives a less-than-optimistic look at Congress during a St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce event. Ron Eidshaug, who lobbies Congress on behalf of the Chamber, says he’s not totally pessimistic about Capitol Hill and the coming divided government. “The good...
