ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy — but his timing. For the second time in his team's last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds — a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career.

20 MINUTES AGO