Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
UCLA coach Mick Cronin offers Houston volleyball star a job
After watching Houston volleyball star Kate Georgiades crash into a table to keep a rally going in her team's win over South Dakota in the NCAA tournament, UCLA Bruinsmen's basketball coach Mick Cronin decided to offer her a job. Georgiades, the American Athletic Conference libero of the year in 2021,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Johnson punctuates USC comeback as Trojans down Oregon State
LOS ANGELES -- - Kobe Johnson scored 17 points shooting 7 for 10 and USC's methodical second-half comeback led to a 63-62 win on Sunday night over Oregon State. Dzmitry Ryuny's 3-pointer early in the second half gave the Beavers their last double-digit lead of the night at 37-27. The Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12) then started their persistent climb back when down 53-50 with less than three minutes to go, Johnson made a layup and a 3 in a 17-second stretch and USC held on.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ellis, USC Trojans square off against the Oregon State Beavers
LINE: USC -13.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers visit Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans on Sunday. The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. USC is 1/3 against opponents over .500. The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-4 to...
ABC7 Los Angeles
USC's Caleb Williams uncertain for bowl with hamstring injury
USC starting quarterback and leading Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams has a "significant" hamstring injury, and his status for the Trojans' matchup against Tulane in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2 is yet to be determined, coach Lincoln Riley said Sunday. "Those things, hamstrings are different for everybody,...
Comments / 0