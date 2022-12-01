LOS ANGELES -- - Kobe Johnson scored 17 points shooting 7 for 10 and USC's methodical second-half comeback led to a 63-62 win on Sunday night over Oregon State. Dzmitry Ryuny's 3-pointer early in the second half gave the Beavers their last double-digit lead of the night at 37-27. The Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12) then started their persistent climb back when down 53-50 with less than three minutes to go, Johnson made a layup and a 3 in a 17-second stretch and USC held on.

1 DAY AGO