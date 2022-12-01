ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent lit the beam for the Kings, who are the NBA's most delightful surprise so far this season

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 3 days ago
After briefly turning into a meme during his surprise performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year, rapper 50 Cent helped another meme stay alive.

Whenever they win a game, the Kings shine purple lasers atop the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. “LIGHT THE BEAM!” has become a rallying cry for the team, and it’s also one of the silliest memes of the NBA season thus far.

Following yet another victory for the franchise on Nov. 30, Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé escorted the rapper to the court. Once there, 50 Cent joined Sacramento’s Malik Monk. Together, the two pressed the button to officially light the beam yet again.

You’ve heard of The Dream Team and The Redeem Team, but the Kings have officially become The Beam Team.

But now about a quarter of the way through the season, this is more than just a silly meme after some fluky victories.

Despite finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA last season, and even though they have the longest active playoff drought among all major sports teams in the United States, it seems that Sacramento may actually have a good basketball team.

