We start with a quick recap of Josh Alexander’s current build with Bully Ray, who put his challenge down for the title at Hard To Kill and promptly attacked Josh, threatening to piledrive his wife unless he handed him the title belt at Overdrive. Bully Ray is out here and he’s full evil now (or….again, I guess). He leaves his broken Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy in the center of the ring for his promo. Bully Ray is working the crowd, who hate him. He feigns ignorance about whyyyyyy they might be upset with his actions. He’s pretty indignant about it. He puts over Alexander as one of the greatest champions in Impact…but Bully says Josh isn’t smart like he is. Josh forgot who the hell Bully is. He calls back to his…adventures with Hulk and Brooke Hogan. He says he built this place with his actions. Why would Josh put his wife in harms way by letting her be in the same BUILDING as him. Bully mocks Josh’s family’s trauma and how they are away from Impact for a few weeks to heal. Bully promises to be a three time champ after Jan 13th as Rich Swann hits the ring and attacks! Ray powders but Swann dives right after him. Swann clears the trophy from the ring and we have a ref.

2 DAYS AGO