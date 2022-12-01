Read full article on original website
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We start with a quick recap of Josh Alexander’s current build with Bully Ray, who put his challenge down for the title at Hard To Kill and promptly attacked Josh, threatening to piledrive his wife unless he handed him the title belt at Overdrive. Bully Ray is out here and he’s full evil now (or….again, I guess). He leaves his broken Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy in the center of the ring for his promo. Bully Ray is working the crowd, who hate him. He feigns ignorance about whyyyyyy they might be upset with his actions. He’s pretty indignant about it. He puts over Alexander as one of the greatest champions in Impact…but Bully says Josh isn’t smart like he is. Josh forgot who the hell Bully is. He calls back to his…adventures with Hulk and Brooke Hogan. He says he built this place with his actions. Why would Josh put his wife in harms way by letting her be in the same BUILDING as him. Bully mocks Josh’s family’s trauma and how they are away from Impact for a few weeks to heal. Bully promises to be a three time champ after Jan 13th as Rich Swann hits the ring and attacks! Ray powders but Swann dives right after him. Swann clears the trophy from the ring and we have a ref.
KEVIN NASH THANKS WRESTLING FANS FOR HELPING HIM HONOR HIS LATE SON TRISTEN
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash tweeted the following:.
AEW FILES FOR INTERESTING TRADEMARK
AEW filed for a trademark on the term "Hat Trick" on 11/30. The trademark is for "Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will present Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from Washington, DC at the Capitol One Arena, featuring:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Elias. *JBL Invitational Poker Game.
WWE CAMPUS RUSH TOUR FINISHES UP 2022 DATES THIS WEEK AND MORE
The WWE Campus Rush tour, seeking to recruit athletes for their NIL and WWE NXT programs will fisnish its 2022 dates this week tomorrow 12/6 at the University of Kansas and Wednesday 12/7 at Penn State University. Lacey Evans, who returned to Smackdown with a vignette this past Friday, was...
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE AND RAMPAGE LINEUPS
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. ROH, IWGP, AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin - Wardlow and Sting banned from ringside. *2022 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. *Tony Schiavone interviews...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane Shinno. *Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne. *Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur. *Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory. *Top Flight vs. The Outrunners.
CURRENT IMPACT CHAMPION ADDED TO PWG BOLA 2023
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has been named the 10th competitor for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus Alexander.
FIRST FOUR NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON 2023
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.
MJF AND WWE, WHAT IF BROCK LESNAR WAS CM PUNK, WOULD I WATCH AEW IF I DIDN’T HAVE TO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Can you explain what exactly AEW is doing with the whole Jade Cargill/Bow Wow situation? Is he trying to romance her or is this gonna lead to a match of some kind with Kiera Horgan in Bow Wow's corner only to turn on him and the entire thing was a set up. The most bizarre thing to happen in recent memory. I don't know if you would agree but the whole thing has a WCW 2000 Master P vibe to it.
HORROR FILM STARRING AEW STARS NOW STREAMING, SARAYA ON RETURN TO RING & MORE AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW Star Saraya Never Expected To Wrestle Again After '16 Neck Injury | TMZ Sports. Mikey Rukus on his creative process for AEW Symphony: Series 2.
THE LATEST WWE RETURN IS...
Tegan Nox officially returned to WWE on tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Nox, 28, was released by WWE under the Vince McMahon regime in November 2021, a short time after being brought up to the main roster as part of a team with Shotzi that never really went anywhere. She had previously been with the NXT brand from 2019 until being called up to the main roster. She had previously competed in the Mae Young Classic before being signed by WWE.
LIVE NOTES & DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM SMACKDOWN IN BUFFALO, NY
The arena was about 90% full. The upper sections were tarped off. -Dark match saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Drew Gulak in a very back and forth match. -Sami was really over with the crowd...I mean really over. Sheamus seemed to be playing the heel. -No reaction to Shayna coming out....
12/1 WRESTLING OPEN LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA
Spotlight Match: Anastasia Morningstar vs Timid Tamir Gibbs. Gibbs is terrified and he should be. Morningstar runs over this little stick of a man in under 2 minutes. Vader Bomb and she pulls the pins. Ahahaha he’s so dead. Swinging facebuster and she stacks him for the win. He really tried but his fearful squeals of pain were very entertaining.
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE
In an update on William Regal, PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected to officially start after the New Year. As we previously reported, he is returning for a backstage role.
COMPLETE IMPACT WRESTLING THROWBACK THROWDOWN 3 PPV COVERAGE
Impact Wrestling/IPWF “Throwback Throwdown III” Live Coverage. - Josh Matthews & Scott D’Amore are backstage and Matthews says he has sold his share of the IPWF to Walter Chestnut, D’Amore gets angry and he attacks Matthews. Chestnut appears and he says that he knows how to run a wrestling company, D’Amore says he knows how to fix things and he will go to Chestnut to get Matthews’ shares back. Chestnut says Team GLUW will beat Team IPWF, D’Amore says the winner of the match will get full control of the IPWF.
UPDATED ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV LINEUP
Ring of Honor will present their first-ever Final Battle PPV since being acquired by Tony Khan this Saturday afternoon 12/10, featuring:. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena.
IMPACT IPWF THROWBACK THROWDOWN III VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
SHANE DOUGLAS RETURNS to Save Brian "Bone" Crunchin | IPWF Throwback Throwdown III Highlights. BUSTY TRANSMISSION and SMOKEY MUFFLER - The Auto-Bodies! | IPWF Throwback Throwdown III Highlights. LEGENDARY Ricky Morton Accompanies Tori Nailbiter | IPWF Throwback Throwdown III Highlights. Fate of the IPWF ON THE LINE in...
12/2 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Did Orange Cassidy Drop the Axe on QT Marshall's All-Atlantic Title Hopes? | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. Was Darby Allin Able to Exact Revenge on Cole Karter? | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. EXCLUSIVE: The House of Black Continue their Vicious Assault After Rampage | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. The Acclaimed Aren't Backing Down...
NXT STARS ON MAIN EVENT, TOD GORDON'S BOOK, ROH ON DISCOVERY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why are so many NXT stars wrestling on WWE Main Event?. It's to give them a chance to work in front of main roster crowds and see how they do. Given Triple H is well aware of what they can do, it's sort of a testing the concept without placing them on Raw or Smackdown.
