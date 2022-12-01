Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLB STAR TODD FRAZIER COMMENTS ON BACKING UP JERRY LAWLER LAST NIGHT IN NEW JERSEY
Major League Baseball star Todd Frazier took to Instagram to comment on backing up Jerry Lawler vs. Rik Ratchet, Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzzo at last night's Stand Alone Wrestling event in Toms River, NJ:. "What a thrill to live out a childhood dream of mine. The Contest of Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/3 WWE IN ROCHESTER, NY RESULTS
I attended the WWE show here in Rochester, NY. Here are the results:. *Elias & Matt Riddle defeated Imperium' Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser. *Emma defeated Xia Li. I am pretty sure this was Emma's first live event since returning to WWE. *Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated Judgment Day's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RETURNING TO INDIA FOR FIRST LIVE EVENT IN YEARS
WWE will be returning to India for a live event next month, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While the event has not yet been announced, we are told it will be Wednesday 1/18. It is currently slated to be a Smackdown brand event. This would be the first live WWE event in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Ian and Alex are joined by Blake Christian. Blake says he told Juice to sleep with one eye open because Bullet Club thinks they can do anything they want. I...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S SUPERSHOW HOLIDAY TOUR KICKS OFF: WEEKEND PREVIEW
This weekend will feature WWE's first Supershow Holiday tour live events. Tonight, they will be in Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett, The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium advertised on top plus The Usos, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Damage CTRL locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HALL OF FAMER HEADING TO ORLANDO, RAW STAR SET FOR SMACKDOWN, RICK BOOGS UPDATE AND MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is slated to be at the WWE Performance Center next week. Johnny Gargano is set to be at next Friday's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match segment. Rick Boogs was back on the road for WWE for the first time since Wrestlemania, taking...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall - Lumberjack Match. *Private Party vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. *Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to appear. *Renee Paquette...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE
In an update on William Regal, PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected to officially start after the New Year. As we previously reported, he is returning for a backstage role. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VIDEOS
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett Prove they Belong in the AEW Tag Team Title Picture | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. ""Busy Boys" - Dalton Castle ROH Entrance Theme | ROH Music. Athena Continues to Roll Ahead of her ROH Women's Title Match | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIVE NOTES & DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM SMACKDOWN IN BUFFALO, NY
The arena was about 90% full. The upper sections were tarped off. -Dark match saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Drew Gulak in a very back and forth match. -Sami was really over with the crowd...I mean really over. Sheamus seemed to be playing the heel. -No reaction to Shayna coming out....
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE LATEST WWE RETURN IS...
Tegan Nox officially returned to WWE on tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Nox, 28, was released by WWE under the Vince McMahon regime in November 2021, a short time after being brought up to the main roster as part of a team with Shotzi that never really went anywhere. She had previously been with the NXT brand from 2019 until being called up to the main roster. She had previously competed in the Mae Young Classic before being signed by WWE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: WOW EPISODE 11
WOW Episode 11 - Tag Team Triple Threat and More! | Full Episode | WOW - Women Of Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IN-DEX REUNITES, WWE TREASURES, SAMI TALKS AND MORE
Season one of WWE Most Wanted Treasures is now available on Hulu. Although interestingly enough, the episodes have Lifetime Television branding which is a part of the A + E Networks family. Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell had a reunion at an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida last night,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOOD NEWS FOR FOX ON DIRECTV AND MORE WWE NEWS
Deadline reported that Fox and Direct TV agreed to a multi-year carriage renewal, avoiding a potential blackout. Brawling Brutes will always deliver banger after banger: The SmackDown LowDown, Dec. 3, 2022. Dempsey will prove Walker doesn't belong in NXT: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 3, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WE HEAR LESS COMPLAINTS WHEN WWE IS DELIVERING A BETTER PRODUCT, I AM OK WITH FANS MAKING EXCUSES FOR WHAT THEY LIKE, IMAGINARY FANS AT LEAST TELL A BOOKER WHAT HE WANTS TO HEAR AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Tony Khan started a second fantasy wrestling “show” when he was almost 30 years old. Was one really not enough for him?. Apparently not. That audience of three was probably just not satisfied with one...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN OWENS OPENS UP, RHEA RIPLEY IS A BEAST, MADUSA TALKS TRASH AND MORE
Kevin Owens is on the latest episode of WWE's After the Bell podcast. . KO discusses how he's feeling post Survivor Series War Games, nagging injuries going into the match, what he would like to see changed in WWE's presentation of the concept, his tribute to Dusty Rhodes, the importance of the American Dream on his career, his connection with Sami Zayn, the long-standing history with Roman Reigns, appreciation for those behind-the-scenes in WWE, the positive impact his "Just Keep Fighting." tag line has given to the fans and continue to be in the moment enjoying his life. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the reality of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline, why it's better than New World Orders of the past, the unsung heroes of WWE Main Event and other thoughts coming out of Survivor Series.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS FINISHES MOVIE ROLE
Banks appeared in the second season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian as Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: THE WORLD CUP FINALS, WELCOME HOME, SHEAMUS VS SAMI, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Jey says the Bloodline is now in your city. Sami reminds everyone that the Bloodline leveled up at War Games because we had the longest reigning tag team . . . Jimmy says tonight is about Sami, my dog. Jimmy says of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROAD DOGG TALKS WWE RETURN, WHAT HIS NEW POSITION ENTAILS AND MORE
Road Dogg discussed his return to WWE and his new position as the head of live events with The Military News at this link. On his WWE return, he commented, "It was all an incredible story with divine intervention for sure. I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting."
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES TO END IN-RING CAREER NEXT YEAR
During last night's Great Lakes Championship Wrestling event in Wisconsin, current AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced he will close out his in-ring career next year. Rhodes, who debuted back in 1988, is the oldest son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and over the course his career, was on hell of in-ring performer in both WCW and WWE. He competed under several guides beyond his given name, most famously during the Attitude Era as Goldust in the WWF. He and his brother Cody Rhodes helped christen AEW will their absolute classic match at AEW's first-ever event Double or Nothing in 2019. Whether it was singles or tag wrestling, Rhodes was literally his initial nickname "The Natural" inside the ring.
