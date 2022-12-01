Brooklyn is getting a new green oasis for plant moms and dads, and it's got a lot to offer. Horti, the popular houseplant subscription company, is opening a new Williamsburg storefront dubbed Horti Play. Sprawling across 5,000 square feet, the new store is billing itself as the largest indoor plant store in Brooklyn, and it will welcome plant enthusiasts into an enormous urban jungle aimed at educating customers about all kinds of living plants.

