Charges concerning Councilman Clayton Perry pending review by law enforcement
SAN ANTONIO – The criminal case involving District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry is pending review by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. The San Antonio Police Department filed a charge of failure to stop and give information after they say Perry drove away from a head-on crash Nov. 6. Perry posted a $1,000 bond and was released after turning himself in days later.
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage
LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...
Erik Cantu's girlfriend retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by 18-year-old Emily Proulx. She was the girlfriend in the passenger seat when a San Antonio police officer opened fire on her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Northside McDonalds. Proulx was not injured in the shooting,...
Autism Treatment Center provides chance to take pictures with Santa Claus
SAN ANTONIO - While it may seem like there are many opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus, children with Autism aren't often able to enjoy the experience due to overwhelming crowds and noise. That's why the Autism Treatment Center began offering private sensory-friendly pictures with Santa today at their...
The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
UTSA receives $4.2 million to aid students for fall 2022 semester
SAN ANTONIO - More financial aid was handed out for students at the University of Texas San Antonio still facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UTSA announced on Monday that it will distribute $4.2 million to support 7,120 Roadrunners enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. The funding comes from...
Erik Cantu, teen shot at McDonald's hospitalized again due to 'complications'
SAN ANTONIO – 17-year-old Erik Cantu was back in the hospital due to "complications" after being released just two weeks ago. Erik Cantu was shot on October 2nd after eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio Officer James Brennand. The officer has since been fired from the San Antonio Police Department.
Shop Local SATX: Sifuentes Metalsmith & Equinox Jewelry Gallery
SAN ANTONIO - Located front and center of the La Villita Historic Arts Village is Alejandro Sifuentes' studio and gallery showcasing Mexican-American silver and gold jewelry. Alejandro Sifuentes was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and has always been intrigued by jewelry making. Sifuentes started making jewelry at San Antonio Community College and has been a master of the art for over 40 years.
Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in
Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
San Antonio Cooks: Favorite Recipes from Local Chefs and Restaurants
Your favorite San Antonio Chefs and their recipes can be found in one book. Author Julia Rosenfield and Chef Ming talk all things delicious food and where to find it here in San Antonio. From family-run taquerias and next-level smokehouses to trailblazing chef-led bistros and heavyweight fine-dining restaurants, discover the...
Three families displaced following large fire at Southeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Several families have been displaced following a structure fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Stringfellow Drive, towards the Southeast Side of town. According to authorities, the fire started on the second floor, showing from a side window. Firefighters...
Shooting at South Side park leaves two in critical condition, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are fighting for their lives after an altercation led to a shooting at a South Side park Friday night, according to the San Antonio police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the 200 block of E. Hart Ave. for a shooting in...
Man arrested after bathing girlfriend's baby with scalding hot water
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars, accused of leaving a child he was supposed to care for in scalding hot water during a bath. An arrest affidavit says it happened when 24-year-old Antonio Gonzales was babysitting his girlfriend's child while she was at work. Gonzales told the...
UIW's Quarterback Lindsey Scott invited to this year's Walter Payton Award Announcement
SAN ANTONIO – UIW’s Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. was invited on Monday to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement. Scott is one of the three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet that will take place on January 7th in Frisco, Texas. The banquet will announce the offensive player of the year.
Man arrested after confessing to 3 armed robberies on the same night
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly confessing to robbing several stores at gunpoint in an eight hour time span. Nathan Diaz, 27, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, the first robbery took place just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov....
Man arrested after elderly mother found with "obvious signs of neglect," police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man was arrested after his mother was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at a hospital, according to Schertz police. At approximately 12:51 a.m., the Schertz Police Department met with hospital staff and Adult Protective Services in reference to an 87-year-old woman.
Victim uncooperative after being found shot ouside apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a man is recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Police were called at around 3:30 a.m. at the 3100 block of Roosevelt Ave. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old victim with a gunshot...
Driver under investigation for DWI after crashing into police car
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for a DWI after crashing into an officer’s vehicle. The incident happened at IH-10 West Avenue at around 1:14 a.m. Police say that officers were called initially called for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers set up their vehicles to block off the fast lane so that they could investigate the accident. As they were repositioning their vehicles so they wouldn't get hit, a pick-up truck slammed into the back of an officer’s vehicle.
